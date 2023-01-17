Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Cooler into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives this evening, switching our winds around to the northwest, ushering in much cooler weather. We’ll drop into the 30s by morning and only rise into the 50s on Thursday. We should see less wind by Thursday afternoon. There’s a small chance for rain on Saturday with another chance early next week.
newschannel6now.com
Crime Stoppers honor donors with banquet
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -33 felony arrest were made, and 87 cases were closed this last year thanks to your tips Texoma, into Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls. The non-profit held its donor appreciation banquet this evening thanking those who help in the fight against crime. These donations allow crime stoppers to implement programs and pay cash rewards to keep Wichita Falls safe.
newschannel6now.com
Chocolate Soirée to benefit Christ Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soirée. Join Ken Johnson, Ashley Fitzwater and Alyssa Osterdock as they emcee the event...
newschannel6now.com
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix is keeping a close eye on lake levels. He said they are down just a little bit. “Three to six inches...to get us out of the drought,” said Nix. He said keeping a certain gallon usage can...
newschannel6now.com
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch, with the winners receiving $50,000. Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business...
newschannel6now.com
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands. A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices. Stephen Casner said he began his...
newschannel6now.com
St. Patrick’s Day Festival returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival on March 11. This event has not been a full festival since 2019, and is returning with an afternoon that includes the Downtown Dash 5K, live music, food and shopping.
newschannel6now.com
Christ Academy staff reflect on school’s benefit to community
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy was established in 1953 as an episcopal school at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Wichita Falls, according to upper school division head Emily Adams. “It was then moved to a facility on Midwestern State University’s property and we were there...
newschannel6now.com
Christ Academy prepares kids for kindergarten
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about three and four-year-olds going to school, you might imagine more of a daycare environment, but all it takes is one step into the three and four-year-old room to see that is far from the experience at Christ Academy. Full of core...
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63°. We will have overcast skies in the morning. However, by the afternoon hours, we will have mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls reports first positive rabies case in 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness of rabies, following the first positive rabies case in 2023. An animal care officer responded to a call on Jan. 12 on the north side of...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is moving forward with new start times this fall. Come August, elementary school, middle school and high school will all start at different times. This is a move intended to save the district millions. They will be able cut down the amount...
newschannel6now.com
Windy Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storms system crosses the area on Wednesday with a line of showers early in the morning, followed by gusty winds and high fire weather conditions for most of the day. North winds bring cooler air back for Thursday.
newschannel6now.com
MLK Jr. Breakfast speaker dares to dream
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The speaker for the MLK breakfast service being held this Saturday was born and raised in Wichita Falls. Dr. Anngienetta Johnson said she wants the youth in general to know that they have to dare to dream. A coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center said although we’ve come a long way and success is possible, there are still strides we need to take as a society.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances increase Tuesday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 67° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will be looking at elevated fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 35° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 56° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with a few clouds.
newschannel6now.com
Emergency repairs coming to health district and MPEC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council discussed the damage from this winter’s big freeze that caused extensive damage the health district and MPEC. Both buildings had pipes rupture over the 2022 Christmas weekend, breaking the MPEC’s fire suppression system and flooding the health district.
newschannel6now.com
Changes coming to U.S. 82 in Nocona
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - If you live or drive through Nocona, there is no doubt you have to drive through construction. Some minor relief is coming to U.S. 82. and that includes more lanes. Sometime this week, TXDOT will do what they call a “traffic switch,” where they will move traffic from the existing lanes to newly built lanes.
newschannel6now.com
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal
SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - The Scotland Knights of Columbus are holding a German sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. The all-you-can-eat meal will include German sausage, sauerkraut and dessert, as well as drinks like tea and coffee. Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
newschannel6now.com
Clay County sheriff’s removal hearing postponed by 2 weeks
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for a removal hearing with 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey. The call for removal comes following the news that Lyde is facing three charges of official oppression. Due to a last minute motion that was filed by Lyde’s defense attorney, the hearing has been postponed for at least two weeks.
Comments / 0