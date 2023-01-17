ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Chrisley reports to prison in Pensacola

By Tom Ingram
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Todd Chrisley, who was recently sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, reported to federal prison in Pensacola Tuesday. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation.

Todd Chrisley was ordered to report to FPC Pensacola on Jan. 17, 2023.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty back in June 2022 on federal charges that included tax evasion and bank fraud. The Associated Press said prosecutors in the case claimed the Chrisleys “submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.”

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7 years in prison plus 16 months probation.

The Chrisleys rose to national fame with their reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which followed the affluent, Atlanta-area family. Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors wrote. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

ETOnline found that an October 2022 report from Buffalo News described Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola as “laid back” and more like a “camp.” FCI Tallahassee, where Julie could be going, is an all-female prison where women are allowed to participate in yoga, movie nights and some sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

