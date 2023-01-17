ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.
Upworthy

This mom finds ingenious way to end bedtime tantrums with a simple hack: 'Good job mama'

Putting children to sleep is no easy task. They sometimes want to play at that time or sometimes are so sleepy that they get cranky. So, a mom called Alisha Denke found a middle path. She allowed her son to choose what he wanted to do, however, both eventually led to bedtime. In the Tiktok video, there is a text overlay that reads, “Not everyone will agree, but as adults, we also have these options.” After this, the mother can be seen giving the child two flashcards. “These are your options, look I’ll put them in order for you just the way you like it A or B, you can have a bath, snack, brush your teeth, potty, Netflix and sleep or you are gonna have shower, brush and floss, storytime, cuddles, potty, and sleep. How are you feeling tonight? You feel like cuddles, or Netflix and bed.”
Victoria Heckstall

Toddler self feeding: How to get a toddler to eat

Toddlers can be picky eaters and getting them to feed themselves can be an additional challenge that can leave you wondering how to get a toddler to eat. Teaching a toddler self-feeding is a great way to help them develop their independence and self-esteem.
NBC News

The very best advice about childbirth for expecting dads: One man asked, and parents delivered

An expecting dad asked the internet a "big question" about childbirth — and parents shared their most honest answers. "A big question for anyone who has given birth: What is one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?" Dave Whiteside, a research consultant in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, wrote in a Jan. 17 tweet. "Expecting dad hoping to support his wife in the best ways possible here ready to take notes."
findingfarina.com

5 Easy Ways to Keep Toddlers Busy and Entertaining

Here are a few great suggestions if you’re looking for a few easy ways to keep your toddler entertained and busy. From reading books and playing with toys to cleaning up and making to-do lists, you can incorporate plenty of activities into your routine. Make a To-Do List With...

