whdh.com
Sports Betting On Track To Start In Two Weeks
Having met on most working days since the start of December, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission regulators are nearing the end of their initial review of sports betting applications and preparing for the start of public in-person betting, planned for Jan. 31. Tuesday saw the Gaming Commission active on both fronts...
whdh.com
Healey’s First Two Bills Carry $1.4 Billion Bottom Line
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one “driving economic development,” growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 billion “immediate needs” bond bill for housing and economic development programs. Healey also is filing a...
whdh.com
Healey Starts Legislative Push With Eco-Dev, Road Bills
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one “driving economic development,” growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 million “immediate needs” bond bill for housing and economic development programs. At a press conference in...
whdh.com
Mayor Wu working to establish a plan to cap rent increases amid high housing costs
BOSTON (WHDH) - One neighborhood that has really felt the pain of recent rent hikes is East Boston, where working class families in subsidized housing are now finding themselves living amongst luxury apartments. “In terms of rent I certainly think it’s above the means of at least many people of...
whdh.com
Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant up for sale for $14M
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant is up for sale. Known for its glowing neon, waterfront view and seafood offerings, the eatery has been a local landmark and a dining staple for generations of customers. Now, the family behind it is looking to retire. “You know,...
whdh.com
Messy mix is here
7Weather- The messy mix has arrived! Doppler has been showing a lot of colors already this afternoon – melting snowflakes and heavier rain to a mix for far northwest Mass. The storm has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for our area. Snow and sleet through tomorrow will make for slippery travel for areas north and west of Boston. SE Mass, Cape and the Islands aren’t included in the advisory, because those areas will primarily see rain. Although, it will be heavy at times so expect roads to be wet with some puddles.
whdh.com
Bus Driver Hiring Woes Continue At MBTA
The MBTA is “not making the sort of progress we really want to see” in its efforts to recruit new bus operators, a top official said Thursday, describing ongoing challenges in one of several areas where staffing shortages have bled into service disruptions. About three dozen new bus...
whdh.com
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center employee arrested
BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.
whdh.com
Andrea Campbell to be sworn in as Massachusetts’ first Black female attorney general
BOSTON (WHDH) - Democrat Andrea Campbell is set to be sworn in Wednesday as Massachusetts’ first Black female attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2021, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Boston Public Schools considering an internal police force to improve safety
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools is considering establishing a new internal police force to improve safety within the district. A consultant made the recommendation to the School Committee this week in a detailed report. The report suggests BPD create a focus group to consider an internal police department, work...
whdh.com
12-year-old Massachusetts boy catches great white shark while fishing in Florida
A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy caught a great white shark while fishing off the coast of Florida. Campbell Keenan was boating with his family near For Lauderdale when he made the catch. “It feels very accomplishing, I mean the biggest fish I ever caught before this was a 25-inch striper,” Keenan...
whdh.com
Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.
A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
whdh.com
Harvard Medical School removes itself from U.S. News & World Report annual rankings
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Medical School is removing itself from the U.S. News & World Report’s annual school rankings. The dean of medicine says rankings can not meaningfully reflect the university’s desire for educational excellence, graduate preparedness, and compassionate and equitable patient care. In the most recent...
whdh.com
System to bring heavy rains, snow to New England, prompting winter weather and coastal flooding advisories
A messy storm system has arrived in New England and is expected to leave up to half-a-foot of snow across parts of northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire over the next 24 hours. Before the snow, though, heavy rain and sleet have been falling across Mass. due to temperatures hovering above...
whdh.com
Delays after vehicle hit by commuter rail train in Hamilton
HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to escape injury Thursday night after their vehicle was struck by a commuter rail train in Hamilton in an incident that caused lengthy delays for riders. John Crespi, who was on the train at the time, said he didn’t feel the crash but...
whdh.com
Family looking to find owner of ring found on Dorchester beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
whdh.com
New England Aquarium rehabilitating more than 60 sea turtles as stranding season comes to an end
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium will be rehabilitating more than 60 sea turtles as the annual stranding season comes to an end this month. The aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy cared for more than 500 live sea turtles that had stranded on Cape Cod over the course of the season from November into January.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
