Everett, MA

Sports Betting On Track To Start In Two Weeks

Having met on most working days since the start of December, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission regulators are nearing the end of their initial review of sports betting applications and preparing for the start of public in-person betting, planned for Jan. 31. Tuesday saw the Gaming Commission active on both fronts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Healey’s First Two Bills Carry $1.4 Billion Bottom Line

Saying she wants her administration to be known as one “driving economic development,” growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 billion “immediate needs” bond bill for housing and economic development programs. Healey also is filing a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Healey Starts Legislative Push With Eco-Dev, Road Bills

Saying she wants her administration to be known as one “driving economic development,” growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 million “immediate needs” bond bill for housing and economic development programs. At a press conference in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant up for sale for $14M

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant is up for sale. Known for its glowing neon, waterfront view and seafood offerings, the eatery has been a local landmark and a dining staple for generations of customers. Now, the family behind it is looking to retire. “You know,...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Messy mix is here

7Weather- The messy mix has arrived! Doppler has been showing a lot of colors already this afternoon – melting snowflakes and heavier rain to a mix for far northwest Mass. The storm has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for our area. Snow and sleet through tomorrow will make for slippery travel for areas north and west of Boston. SE Mass, Cape and the Islands aren’t included in the advisory, because those areas will primarily see rain. Although, it will be heavy at times so expect roads to be wet with some puddles.
BOSTON, MA
Bus Driver Hiring Woes Continue At MBTA

The MBTA is “not making the sort of progress we really want to see” in its efforts to recruit new bus operators, a top official said Thursday, describing ongoing challenges in one of several areas where staffing shortages have bled into service disruptions. About three dozen new bus...
MGH Back Bay HealthCare Center employee arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, the hospital said. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Public Schools considering an internal police force to improve safety

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools is considering establishing a new internal police force to improve safety within the district. A consultant made the recommendation to the School Committee this week in a detailed report. The report suggests BPD create a focus group to consider an internal police department, work...
BOSTON, MA
Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.

A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Delays after vehicle hit by commuter rail train in Hamilton

HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to escape injury Thursday night after their vehicle was struck by a commuter rail train in Hamilton in an incident that caused lengthy delays for riders. John Crespi, who was on the train at the time, said he didn’t feel the crash but...
HAMILTON, MA
Family looking to find owner of ring found on Dorchester beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.
BOSTON, MA
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA

