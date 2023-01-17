ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two GOP firebrands who lost committee posts last Congress — Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene — have regained them under the Republican majority.

 2 days ago
Lyn
2d ago

That is so sad and bad for we the people…Gosar and Greene have committee assignments again- I mean think of working with those two, one of whom actually drew a picture killing a democrat. They should not only have been barred, they should have been out of jobs. And McCarthy saying no democrat will get a prominent role- how bias, judgmental and unfair. Where else in jobs in the US would BS such as this be allowed. Come on let’s get sensible.

Sandy Stone
2d ago

She harassed Democrats, used foul language and threatened others . She has no business being a representative. Her past actions show her to be a vicious and dangerous person, who lies as well as causing trouble wherever she is.

Bonnie Russell
2d ago

firebrand? that's a whole lot more polite than any of the words that describe them in my vocabulary

