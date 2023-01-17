Read full article on original website
Related
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Respect for Muslim students 'should have superseded academic freedom' in class controversy: College president
A liberal arts college president in Minnesota issued an apology for offending Muslim students after they were shown depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
themomkind.com
Teaching Preschoolers How to Read
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
KRGV
Brownsville high school participating in McDonalds Educational Tour
Lopez Early College High School in Brownsville is one of two Texas schools chosen to be a part of the McDonald's Educational Tour to motivate more students to apply for colleges. Among the scholarships presented is the HACER National Scholarship, which awards 30 Hispanic students across the nation up to...
insightscare.com
Dr. Addis Alemayehu: A Dynamic Leader Bridging Empathy and Healthcare!
Amidst geopolitical dialogues, some concerning issues frequently highlighted are those of climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and the list may go on!. However, around such national and international upgrades in geostrategic development, healthcare has successfully grabbed global attention. Although every topic is as important as the other, the key...
theprovidentialonline.com
Can Schools Punish Students For What They Post?
Should teens be given suspension, or even get expelled for the things they post online? Yes and no. Teens around the nation are being suspended or even expelled for the photos or comments they post on their social media platforms. There are conflicting opinions as to whether or not schools should be inserting themselves into students’ personal online presence.
Episcopal Academy 9th Grader 1 of 100 in US Chosen for Disney Academy
A 15-year-old ninth grader at Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, Tavis Sanders, will be heading off to Walt Disney World for a unique learning opportunity, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. Sanders was one of 3 Pennsylvania students chosen for the Disney Dreamers Academy and one of only 100 students nationwide...
COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short The Big Three Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
Black Woman Author Encourages Black Girls to Pursue Careers in STEM In ‘Girls Like Me’
This Black woman is manifesting the future of Black girls in STEM through her work as an author. Ohio native and author Valerie Thompkins is using her gift of writing to encourage the youth to strive toward higher-paying careers. While working as a project manager at the Federal Reserve Bank,...
Comments / 0