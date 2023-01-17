ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
The 74

Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation.  The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
themomkind.com

Teaching Preschoolers How to Read

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
KRGV

Brownsville high school participating in McDonalds Educational Tour

Lopez Early College High School in Brownsville is one of two Texas schools chosen to be a part of the McDonald's Educational Tour to motivate more students to apply for colleges. Among the scholarships presented is the HACER National Scholarship, which awards 30 Hispanic students across the nation up to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
insightscare.com

Dr. Addis Alemayehu: A Dynamic Leader Bridging Empathy and Healthcare!

Amidst geopolitical dialogues, some concerning issues frequently highlighted are those of climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, and the list may go on!. However, around such national and international upgrades in geostrategic development, healthcare has successfully grabbed global attention. Although every topic is as important as the other, the key...
theprovidentialonline.com

Can Schools Punish Students For What They Post?

Should teens be given suspension, or even get expelled for the things they post online? Yes and no. Teens around the nation are being suspended or even expelled for the photos or comments they post on their social media platforms. There are conflicting opinions as to whether or not schools should be inserting themselves into students’ personal online presence.
The 74

COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story  Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short  The Big Three  Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy