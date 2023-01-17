ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

2 injured in shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was splattered with blood was towed away Thursday morning following a shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported in the early morning hours near the 3000 block of State Road 84. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami man accused of shooting at mother, children walking to school

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested this week, days after he allegedly shot at a mother and her children as they were walking to school. Hakeem Lanier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man dies following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man, who loved ones said was a marine engineer, has died, a week after being shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to BSO, the body of Joseph Francis was taken from the hospital to the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring

(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO detention deputy injured in accidental shooting at Markham Park gun range

SUNRISE, Fla. – A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a self-inflicted accidental shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Markham Park located at 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them. 
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday morning. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Northwest 24th Court and Northwest 49th Avenue, just...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

