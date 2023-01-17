Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Click10.com
2 injured in shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was splattered with blood was towed away Thursday morning following a shooting on State Road 84 in Dania Beach. The shooting was reported in the early morning hours near the 3000 block of State Road 84. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of shooting at mother, children walking to school
MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested this week, days after he allegedly shot at a mother and her children as they were walking to school. Hakeem Lanier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.
Click10.com
Shootings on South Florida highways have drivers questioning how safe they are
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – There has been more and more gun violence on South Florida’s roadways. Questions are being asked of local law enforcement and what authorities are doing to protect drivers and catch the dangerous individuals who are making the roads unsafe. Local 10 News has covered...
Click10.com
Multiple Miami-Dade porch robberies caught on camera
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the hunt for several porch pirates caught in the act on camera. In one case, a suspect is seen going to great lengths to steal a package, and neighbors claim they were targeted too. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney...
Click10.com
Man dies following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man, who loved ones said was a marine engineer, has died, a week after being shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to BSO, the body of Joseph Francis was taken from the hospital to the...
Man arrested for making bogus 911 calls and damaging Florida police cruiser
A man was arrested after causing significant damage to a police cruiser by defecating and smearing feces on the vehicle.
Click10.com
Chaotic scene left behind following violent crash in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – First responders rushed to the scene of a serious crash in Pembroke Park late Thursday night. It happened in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and County Line Road. Neighbors told Local 10 News they saw two vehicles, a jeep or truck and a car,...
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring
(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
Click10.com
Woman accused of bashing husband over head with cement rock outside Miami Lakes ice cream shop
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida woman was arrested last week after she confronted her husband outside an ice cream shop and bashed him over the head with a cement rock, authorities said. The attack was reported last Friday outside the Cold Stone Creamery, located at 6723 Main...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
Click10.com
BSO detention deputy injured in accidental shooting at Markham Park gun range
SUNRISE, Fla. – A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a self-inflicted accidental shooting on Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at Markham Park located at 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.
Click10.com
Miami gas station clerk considers himself ‘very lucky’ to survive stabbing
MIAMI – A gas station clerk who works in Miami’s Little River neighborhood considers himself lucky to be alive after he was attacked and stabbed Monday after he confronted a shoplifter. Police say Billy Joe Martin, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, was responsible. Police said he took a drink...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Click10.com
Purse swiped as woman visits loved one’s grave, BSO seeks person of interest
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are seeking a suspect accused of stealing from a woman during a deeply personal moment. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, the woman was visiting her loved one’s grave at a cemetery in the 1500 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.
Click10.com
BSO: Deputy involved in motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday morning. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Northwest 24th Court and Northwest 49th Avenue, just...
Click10.com
Teen shot by Uber driver dies, family members believe self-defense claim is bogus
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 19-year-old who was shot by his Uber driver in Hollywood back in November has sadly died. Miles McGlashan had been on life support since the incident. He was taken off the machine on Thursday and died Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. He had been at...
Click10.com
Body found inside burning vehicle in parking lot near Fort Lauderdale school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle Thursday morning. Police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the parking lot of the Palm Aire Village Park, located near the Calvary Chapel/Calvary Christian Academy, just after 3 a.m.
Officer arrested on charges of aggravated assault in domestic incident
A South Florida police officer has been arrested on charges that she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a gun during a domestic violence incident.
