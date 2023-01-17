ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry Grove, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Lady Comets To Play For Third

Playing in the semifinals of the Vandalia Tournament Wednesday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by Mascoutah 49-42. Both teams played hard in the close game. Charlee Stearns led the Lady Comets with 15 points and Katie Campbell had 13. In the other semifinal game, Effingham beat Vandalia 55-46.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Overtime Loss For GU Panthers

The Greenville University men’s basketball team was dealt a tough home loss last Saturday. Fontbonne slipped past the Panthers 117-114 in overtime. GU sank 19 three-point shots in the contest, but was outscored 23-15 at the free throw line. Keishun Thomas and Kaidyn Johnson scored 24 points apiece for...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Wagner Playing Football At Illinois College

Greenville Comets football player Sam Wagner is taking his skills to the collegiate level. Wagner, son of Joanne and Chris Wagner, has accepted an offer to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Sam talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel at a signing ceremony last week and said playing in college is...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Seventh Grade Jays In Regional

The seventh grade Greenville Blue Jay boys have been assigned to the Class 7-3A regional at East St. Louis Lincoln. Their first post-season action is Saturday, January 21 against East Alton Middle School. Tip-off is at 10 a.m. The Jays are seeded fourth out of seven teams. If they win...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Comets Advance In Tournament

The Greenville Comets are in the semifinals of the Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament in Litchfield. Tuesday night, the Comets defeated Litchfield 58-48 to finish 2-0 in their pool and set a semifinal game Friday in the winner’s bracket. Greenville never trailed against Litchfield, leading 15-6 after one quarter, 29-23...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

GU Men’s Gymnastics Take Fourth

The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team participated in the Windy City Invitational at Chicago last Saturday. The Panthers placed fourth out of five teams, defeating Division 1 school Northern Illinois. The team’s highest cumulative score was in the vault, led by Ricky Mays. Ryan Barela led the Panthers...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Win In Tourney

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a victory Monday afternoon in their first game of the Vandalia Tournament. Greenville High defeated Centralia 52-23. Lilly Funneman and Katie Campbell paced the Lady Comets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Charlee Stearns had eight points. The Lady Comets advance to the semifinals of...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Blue Jays Lose In Tourney

In their first game of the James Burke Memorial Tournament Monday, the eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays were defeated by Effingham St. Anthony, 27-18. After trailing the entire first half, the Blue Jays built a five point lead in the final minute of the third quarter. The Bullpups battled back. The score was tied at 18 with three minutes remaining, then St. Anthony scored the final nine points in the game.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

GHS Freshman Girls Fall To Mulberry Grove-Ramsey

The Greenville High School freshman girls played the Mulberry Grove/Ramsey team Saturday in Mulberry Grove. The Mulberry Grove girls led by three after one quarter, then took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Comets 19-1 in the second period. The final score was 54-27. Leading Mulberry Grove/Ramsey in...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Hannah Potthast To Play At GU

A Greenville High School student will play her senior softball season for the Lady Comets this spring, then become a member of the Greenville University softball program. Hannah Potthast has signed a letter of intent to play at GU. Attending the signing ceremony was Hannah’s father, Mike Potthast. GHS...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Two To Cheer At McKendree

Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus

Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus, age 81, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1941 in Breese, a son of the late Edward and Emma, nee Haukap, Nordhaus. In addition...
GERMANTOWN, IL
wgel.com

Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention

The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Sharon Diehl

Sharon Diehl, age 75 of Shattuc, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Diehl was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on January 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Edwin and Martha (Felty) Weaver. She married Steven F. Diehl in 1997, and he survives in Shattuc.
SHATTUC, IL
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson

Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update

Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
GREENVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy