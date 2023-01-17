Read full article on original website
wgel.com
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
wgel.com
Police Pension Board Meeting Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. Board members will look at reports and the bills, and consider new eligibility for surviving spouses of police officers.
wgel.com
County Board Approves Highway Engineer Salary
The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a resolution for the salary of Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle. The salary is 95 percent of the figure recommended by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The amount approved was $99,866. One half will be paid by the county from its...
wgel.com
Greenville Council Grant Request TIF Resolution
At its regular January meeting last week, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing then approved a resolution to apply for a state grant. The city is applying for funds to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. A total of $1.5 million is being requested from the state’s...
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
wgel.com
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
wgel.com
Salvation Army Committee Thanks Community
Following the announcement that the Bond County Salvation Army campaign for 2022 had exceeded its goal, the organizers of the drive wished to express their thanks to the community…
wgel.com
Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
stlpublicradio.org
Cahokia Heights hasn’t received promised funding as residents deal with sewage, flooding
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Cahokia Heights has not yet received the funding promised by state and federal leaders to fix failing infrastructure that causes raw sewage to back up in some residents’ homes and yards and stormwater to flood their streets. Officials...
wgel.com
18 Officers Taken To Hospital After Incident At Graham Correctional Facility In Hillsboro
18 corrections officers from the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro were taken to area hospitals for treatment after what is being reported as a potential substance exposure. Anders Lindall, a spokesman for the union that represents the officers, told KSDK in St. Louis that the potential exposure happened as officers...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
NBC Chicago
Judge to Make Decision Soon on Whether to Halt Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Amid Lawsuits
An emergency hearing surrounding the Protect Illinois Communities Act was held in downstate Effingham County late Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking a temporary restraining order on the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
wgel.com
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
wgel.com
Two To Cheer At McKendree
Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
