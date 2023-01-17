ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR Crews Battle Flames And Freezing Temps Thursday Morning

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire near 49th and Pioneers Blvd around 2:45 Thursday morning. “When crews arrived they found a one-and-a-half story home fully involved in fire,” says Captain Nancy Crist. She says the $94,000 house was a total loss and no...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police rule car fire in north Lincoln as ‘suspicious’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an early Sunday morning car fire. Around 6 a.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to an area near 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team moving to new location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station is moving to a new location. On Thursday, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team, located at 4843 Huntington Ave., will begin transitioning to their new location at 52nd and R Street. Northeast Team officers will temporarily be...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia

BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

$4,000 in fuel stolen from north Lincoln land development, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now investigating after $4,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a land development project. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor working on the project, which is located on Alvo Road from 14th to 27th Streets, reported the theft. The contractor told...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice

(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Car Catches Fire Early Monday Outside Lincoln Repair Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–It doesn’t appear that damage was done to a repair shop, when a fire broke out in a vehicle early Monday morning in north Lincoln. According to reports from the scene near 29th and Cornhusker Highway, the fire did not extend into the building that is home to the House of Mufflers. At last check, there were no reports of any injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Launching Exclusive Tees to Help Animals

Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society is launching five exclusive, limited-edition t-shirts this year in the name of helping the shelter’s animals. Matt Madchero of the CHS tells KLIN News that proceeds will go toward their welfare. “Proceeds from those shirt sales are going to go right back to helping...
LINCOLN, NE

