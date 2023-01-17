Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
klin.com
LFR Crews Battle Flames And Freezing Temps Thursday Morning
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire near 49th and Pioneers Blvd around 2:45 Thursday morning. “When crews arrived they found a one-and-a-half story home fully involved in fire,” says Captain Nancy Crist. She says the $94,000 house was a total loss and no...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
klkntv.com
Police rule car fire in north Lincoln as ‘suspicious’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an early Sunday morning car fire. Around 6 a.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to an area near 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team moving to new location
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station is moving to a new location. On Thursday, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team, located at 4843 Huntington Ave., will begin transitioning to their new location at 52nd and R Street. Northeast Team officers will temporarily be...
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia
BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
klkntv.com
$4,000 in fuel stolen from north Lincoln land development, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now investigating after $4,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a land development project. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor working on the project, which is located on Alvo Road from 14th to 27th Streets, reported the theft. The contractor told...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools reaches settlement with family of 16-year-old who died after collapsing at football practice
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools has reached a settlement with the family of an Omaha teenager who died after collapsing during a high school football practice. Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed during an Omaha South High School football practice in August 2021. The total settlement is for $675,000 between...
iheart.com
Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice
(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
kfornow.com
Car Catches Fire Early Monday Outside Lincoln Repair Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–It doesn’t appear that damage was done to a repair shop, when a fire broke out in a vehicle early Monday morning in north Lincoln. According to reports from the scene near 29th and Cornhusker Highway, the fire did not extend into the building that is home to the House of Mufflers. At last check, there were no reports of any injuries.
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Launching Exclusive Tees to Help Animals
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society is launching five exclusive, limited-edition t-shirts this year in the name of helping the shelter’s animals. Matt Madchero of the CHS tells KLIN News that proceeds will go toward their welfare. “Proceeds from those shirt sales are going to go right back to helping...
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
