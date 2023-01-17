Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser says he’d do Mummy reboot as he’s never been ‘this famous and unsalaried at the same time’
Brendan Fraser says he wouldn’t be opposed to a reboot of The Mummy as he’d be looking forward to the paycheque.The star recently joked that he had never been “this famous and unsalaried at the same time” after his lauded role in The Whale fired him back into the public conscience.Since Darren Aronofsky’s drama returned the actor to the spotlight, fans have been clambering to find out whether Fraser will one day reprise his role as adventurer Rick O’Connell.“Gosh, I don’t know any juicy details about it, but it’s kinda been an open-ended question for some time now,” Fraser...
Brendan Fraser Slims Down After Gaining Weight & Wearing A Fat Suit For ‘The Whale’ At BAFTA Tea Party
Brendan Fraser, 54, showed off his weight loss after losing the pounds he put on for his incredible film The Whale, at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday. The talented actor posed on the red carpet of the event in a light gray suit and dark blue tie as well as black shoes. He also rocked a pair of glasses and gave a smile to cameras capturing the epic moment.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Leonardo DiCaprio remembers meeting Brendan Fraser so fondly
After decades, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser are finally acting together in new movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The thriller movie, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name, and tells the story of a string of murders targeting Native American tribe the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
NME
Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic
Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic. Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role. When the news was shared on The...
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
Margot Robbie 'Babylon' Dress Slammed—'Whoever Added Lace Needs Jail Time'
The actress wore an iconic gown designed by Gianni Versace but was slammed for adding a surprising detail.
Laura Dern and Mother Diane Ladd Reveal Cover of New Book 'Honey, Baby, Mine'
The mother-daughter pair will release their book detailing their relationships, love, ambition and careers on April 25 In the long history of mother-daughter relationship portrayals in media, Laura Dern's and her mother Diane Ladd's has yet to make the limelight — until now. The mother and daughter's debut book, Honey, Baby, Mine will hit bookstores later this year, but until then, awaiting fans can get a sneak peek at the cover which shows a vintage photo of Ladd, 87, and Dern, 55, from the set of 1973 film...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
EW.com
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's daughters no longer have beef and love each other now
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's daughters have put their preschool drama behind them. Tatum said his daughter Everly, 9, is no longer beefing with Bullock's daughter Laila, 11, during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair this week. Following "a couple scraps" at school, the duo "love each other now"...
