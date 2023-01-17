Read full article on original website
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
msn.com
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Poster After Accident
Paramount+ has switched out the key art for the upcoming second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” out of respect for Jeremy Renner’s recent snowplow accident. Renner, who stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” as Mike McLusky, was pictured with a bloodied face in the original promotional image for the season, which you can see below. That image was released in December, weeks before before Renner’s injury — after which the actor posted a picture on Instagram with bruises on his face. In the new key art, above, all visible injuries have been removed. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeremy Renner Confirms He’s Home From Hospital 15 Days After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital, after his terrifying snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The actor, 52, shared that he had returned home from the hospital and was continuing to recover in a tweet on Monday, January 16. The actor was responding to a tweet from the account for his Paramount Plus show Mayor of Kingstown.
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities release 911 call from Jeremy Renner snow plow accident
