NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Top NJ news stories for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Watch – New Jersey’s First News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA. ⬛ What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups sparring. Some are blaming offshore wind...
NEW JERSEY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
NEW JERSEY STATE
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 19, 2023

The calendar makes for very tough fishing. While the weather was unseasonably mild this past week, it is January and things are slow. Only the truly dedicated are out there now. They’re picking stripers off the beaches and blackfish on the reefs and wrecks. Local ponds and lakes are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
jerseysbest.com

10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
