Related
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer driver dies after crash in Highland Co.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 65-year-old man died after the tractor-trailer he was driving hit a tree. Virginia State Police says the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Route 220 in Highland County. Officials say, Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, was driving north when he encountered an icy roadway and lost control of the trailer. Troopers say the trailer went off the road, hit a tree, and Burgoyne was ejected.
WSET
63-year-old man dies after crash involving motorcycle in Botetourt County: VSP
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 63-year-old man is dead after a crash in Botetourt County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said. Police said the crash happened on Sunday at 5:59 p.m. on Frontage Road, nine-tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop
Bedford County sheriff's deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle's driver.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County. During...
pcpatriot.com
Four arrested in case of murdered local couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
wfirnews.com
BoCo Sheriff’s Department releases details of shooting
The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place last Thursday in Troutville. 49 Walter Hinkley of Troutville was the victim; his wife, 50 year old Rhonda Hinkley, is the suspect. Last Thursday Botetourt County Deputies along with the Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Westview Road in Troutville to find an adult woman standing in the driveway with her hands in the air and an adult man with a single gunshot wound. Walter Hinckley was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Rhonda Hinckley has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Tractor trailer stuck resulting in Summers County road closure
TALCOTT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer has become stuck in the road in the Summers County area, resulting in the closure of said road on one side for an indeterminate period. Mike Gore of the Summers County Commission announced the development early Thursday morning, informing the public that...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville
One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office. At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband.
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
