New Mexico man pleads guilty to police chase, other charges dropped
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man who took police on a wild chase in 2022 has taken a plea deal. Investigators say in February, Tyvon Leno stole his grandfather’s truck and took off from the Acoma Pueblo. Officers tried to pull him over for speeding on I-40 near Nine Mile Hill before he led them on […]
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
KRQE News 13
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
KOAT 7
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
KRQE News 13
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes
A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham spoke out in her State of the State Address, less than...
Man federally charged for the shooting of border patrol agent near Animas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A border patrol agent is lucky to be alive after coming under fire during a traffic stop. Now the suspect is facing federal charges. The Thursday morning traffic stop took a violent turn when bullets started flying. Roberto Esquivel is the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New […]
Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her annual State of the State address to a room full of House and Senate lawmakers on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. Speaking for nearly an hour, the Governor outlined a series of investments she […]
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People
"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
KOAT 7
How much jail time could Alec Baldwin face for involuntary manslaughter?
SANTA FE, N.M. — First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb haveannounced two involuntary manslaughter charges will be filed against 'Rust' actor and producer Alec Baldwin and the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In a statement issued by the district attorney, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be...
qhubonews.com
The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
cbs4local.com
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
Failed GOP Candidate Paid For Shootings At Homes Of 4 Democrats
A failed GOP candidate was arrested in connection to shootings at the homes of four elected Democratic officials.
State legislators hoping to axe certain driver’s license suspension fees
A bipartisan effort is working its way through the Roundhouse to let people whose licenses are suspended get them back without having to pay a fee.
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
