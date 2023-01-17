FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.

