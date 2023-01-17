Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event
Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Residents share concerns about canal dredging, fireworks enforcement
If social media is any indicator, a whole lot of Palm Coast residents are very fed up with the year-after-year blatant disregard of our local fireworks ordinance and the continual inaction by our Sheriff’s Office to enforce the law. The local ordinance forbids without a permit all fireworks that...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost
The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments
The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
Pedestrian killed crossing Volusia County road, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Volusia County. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of State Road A1A and Margaret Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Chrysler...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Granada Grand Festival of the Arts to return to Ormond for ninth year
The 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts heads back to Ormond Beach on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the festival returns to New Britain Avenue between Beach Street and Ridgewood where event-goers will find artists, crafters, a chalk art competition, music, food, beer and wine and more.
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Tow-tally unfair
7:41 p.m., first block of Red Barn Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office found a car partially obstructing a roadway. Since the car was unregistered and no one was on scene, deputies could not contact the owner and had the vehicle towed. Standard procedure. Two days later, the car's...
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
WCJB
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
fox35orlando.com
Woman shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said they were able to take a woman into custody after she shot her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida on Saturday. Police said they were called to the hospital at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway on Saturday around 11:35 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
