ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event

Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost

The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
multihousingnews.com

Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments

The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage

Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
OCALA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Granada Grand Festival of the Arts to return to Ormond for ninth year

The 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts heads back to Ormond Beach on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the festival returns to New Britain Avenue between Beach Street and Ridgewood where event-goers will find artists, crafters, a chalk art competition, music, food, beer and wine and more.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Tow-tally unfair

7:41 p.m., first block of Red Barn Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office found a car partially obstructing a roadway. Since the car was unregistered and no one was on scene, deputies could not contact the owner and had the vehicle towed. Standard procedure. Two days later, the car's...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy