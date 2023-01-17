ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
The Guardian

A tragedy pushed to the shadows: the truth about China’s Cultural Revolution

From a distance, you might have mistaken them for teenagers, though they were in late middle age. It wasn’t just the miniskirts and heels on their slim frames, or the ponytails and flaming lipstick, but the girlish way the women held hands, stroked arms, massaged shoulders, smoothed sleeves and straightened bag straps, giddy with affection. Their makeup was heavy, with boldly pencilled brows, and their long hair tinted black or dyed brassy blond – recreating a youth that had never been theirs to enjoy.
gcaptain.com

South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia

By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
Washington Examiner

How Russia's failure in Ukraine affects China

Russia’s failure to defeat Ukraine generates setbacks and opportunities for China’s global ambitions. Moscow and Beijing have moved closer together in recent years to challenge American interests and subvert Western societies. However, Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine has unsettled relations between Moscow and Beijing. It will enable Washington to undermine both protagonists.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Sorry, media, the great reset is real

When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
msn.com

NATO allies 'shattered' Germany's 'excuse' not to send tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing pressure at home and abroad to grant Ukraine access to German-made main battle tanks following the United Kingdom’s decision to provide a squadron of Challenger IIs. “I think it becomes more and more untenable to say we will block this,” Germany’s Reinhard Butikofer,...
The Week

Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ploy to use oil and gas exports as "a weapon of financial war" in its campaign to conquer Ukraine "is increasingly backfiring, threatening the core of Russia's beleaguered economy and curtailing its geopolitical influence," The Wall Street Journal reports. Putin had calculated that cutting off natural gas to Europe, and especially Germany, would leave Europe's economy in shambles and its citizens freezing, weakening the continent's support for Ukraine. But "warm weather and ample supplies from other producers have derailed that effort so far," and European gas prices on Monday fell to levels not seen since September 2021,...
americanmilitarynews.com

US bans some Israel Air Force pilots from flying F-35s: Report

In the latest of a series of adjustments undertaken by the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence to combat information leaks, Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots who hold foreign passports will not be permitted to fly F-35 combat aircraft, according to Jewish Press. IAF has reportedly complied with the request and issued restrictions to pilots with dual nationality, other than American, from training on the warplanes.
TEXAS STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.

