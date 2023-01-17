ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kafe.com

Suspected DUI driver flips ATV on Guide

A Sedro-Woolley man was injured after crashing his ATV on the Guide. The Washington State Patrol said the rider was travelling on the shoulder near Axton Road on Thursday afternoon, January 19th, when he veered into several mailboxes. The ATV then flipped onto its side off the road. The rider,...
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy