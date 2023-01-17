Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Suspected DUI driver flips ATV on Guide
A Sedro-Woolley man was injured after crashing his ATV on the Guide. The Washington State Patrol said the rider was travelling on the shoulder near Axton Road on Thursday afternoon, January 19th, when he veered into several mailboxes. The ATV then flipped onto its side off the road. The rider,...
kafe.com
Washington Health Department seeking input for Youth Advisory Council
OLYMPIA, Wash. – For any teenagers out there, now is your chance to help improve access to healthcare. The Washington State Department of Health is looking for young people for their Youth Advisory Council, or YAC. The YAC will work with the Adolescent and Young Adult Health Unit making...
Comments / 0