How Polis may square State of the State circles | NOONAN

Democrats are singing as a chorus in the first week of the General Assembly. It’s a happy birthday tune for Colorado in its 150th year. No one is off the beat or on a flat note. Crime and safety, housing, land use, tax relief, reduced cost of health care, energy development and climate change, water policy, and education — these all make the list of the state’s 150th year’s priorities. Engaging with these issues will focus Colorado on the quality of life for residents over our next century and a half.
Polis says red flag law 'can work better' than assault weapons ban

Gov. Jared Polis believes Colorado's red flag law is a more effective tool than an assault weapons ban, which General Assembly Democrats appear to be pursuing. Extreme Risk Protection Orders — which allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to removing firearms from a person who poses an imminent threat to themselves or others — were central to Polis' public safety messaging in Tuesday State of the State address.
Polis's latest moderate idea | BIDLACK

If you are looking for evidence that our terrific governor is not, in fact, a far-left kind of guy, but rather a thoughtful moderate, you need look no further than a recent Colorado Politics story that discussed Jared Polis’s view on red flag laws versus a ban on the sale of assault rifles. Red flag laws vary in the details, but basically these laws are designed to let appropriate people petition for the temporary removal of guns from a person deemed to be an immediate and significant threat of gun violence.
State of the State falls short of crime fixes | BRAUCHLER

“Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top-ten safest states.”. Agreed. Gov. Jared Polis should be applauded for using some of his 8,100-word and 70-minute State of the State address to make the statement above and touch upon one of the most significant issues affecting Coloradans. Though these are the most words ever spoken by Polis on the broad topic of “public safety,” his focus, like that of the legislature, leaves great room for improvement.
Polis doesn’t get Colorado’s ‘Inflation Blues’ | SENGENBERGER

“Hey, Mr. President, all you congressmen too,” the King of the Blues, B.B. King, sang forty years ago. “You got me frustrated, and I don’t know what to do. I'm trying to make a living; I can't save a cent. It takes all of my money, just to eat and pay my rent. I got the blues — got those inflation blues.”
Q&A with Jared Polis | Colorado's governor starts his second term

Jared Polis is Colorado's 43rd governor, first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022 as Democrats swept to victory in races across the state. Following his fifth State of the State address on Jan. 17, he sat down with Colorado Politics to look ahead to his second term. Editor's note:...
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette

When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday

State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
State Republicans weigh naming a 'neutral party' to run El Paso County GOP's leadership election

Colorado Republican Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown wants state Republicans to decide whether an outside entity should run the El Paso County GOP's upcoming officer elections. Responding to what she described as "ongoing internal conflict" between Republicans in Colorado's largest county, Burton Brown called a special meeting of the state GOP's central committee for Jan. 31 in an email sent to committee members late Monday.
Sports betting should benefit Utes | Durango Herald

Sports betting could be the way to water. Last Wednesday, Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart and Southern Ute Chairman Melvin Baker addressed a joint session of the state Legislature, asking lawmakers to change the 2019 sports betting law so tribes can also benefit from the multibillion dollar industry. And rightly so.
Making room at the inn in Colorado | Denver Gazette

Gov. Jared Polis’ fifth State of the State speech Tuesday included some wise insights about Colorado’s affordable-housing challenges. It’s only too bad the speech didn’t go further. Housing was in fact the prevailing theme in his wide-ranging message to a joint session of the legislature. Polis...
Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000

A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
Colorado Dems catch ‘tough-on-crime fever’ as car thefts soar | Sentinel Colorado

We all know how Colorado, California, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas differ. Oklahoma and Texas have become infamous as far-right bastions of conservatism. Governors and Republican-held legislatures there live and breathe “tough on crime” rhetoric and lawmaking. Political leaders in Colorado, California and Oregon, seen as largely progressive states,...
