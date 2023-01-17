“Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top-ten safest states.”. Agreed. Gov. Jared Polis should be applauded for using some of his 8,100-word and 70-minute State of the State address to make the statement above and touch upon one of the most significant issues affecting Coloradans. Though these are the most words ever spoken by Polis on the broad topic of “public safety,” his focus, like that of the legislature, leaves great room for improvement.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO