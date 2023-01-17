Read full article on original website
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s alleged half-sister Deborah Presley broke her silence years before the woman who was believed to be Elvis’ only child tragically died, RadarOnline.com has learned. Deborah came forward in 2018 to claim her father was Elvis. She said her mother Barbara met the King of Rock & Roll before he became a megastar. At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio. Deborah said she had memories of Elvis and...
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Already On The Verge of an Emotional Breakdown Before Lisa Marie's Death
Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley was reputedly on the verge of a mental collapse. The broken-hearted widow of Elvis had her friends terribly concerned since she was trying to deal with Lisa Marie's prior drug issues and her violent court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The...
Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Alcohol, Painkillers & Antidepressants: Lisa Marie Presley's Demons Forced Her Into Rehab Years Before Sudden Death
Just weeks after her split from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, sources claimed a shattered Lisa Marie Presley checked into rehab to beat serious booze and drug demons, RadarOnline.com has learned. Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on Thursday — just hours after being rushed to an L.A. hospital after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.Like her...
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Out of Control Spending' Before Death Despite Whopping Monthly Income
Court records that were made public months before Lisa Marie Presley's death revealed how much money she was spending. Last Thursday, after police responded to a "not breathing" call from her Calabasas home, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away at a hospital. Riley, Harper, and Finley...
Second Cardiac Arrest Killed Brain Dead Lisa Marie Presley After Family Signed DNR: Report
Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. The daughter of Elvis Presley died later that day due to a second cardiac arrest event that occurred while she was in a medically induced coma. Doctors had pronounced the 54-year-old brain dead and put her on life support soon after she was admitted. It's also been confirmed her family signed a "do-not-resuscitate" order once the severity of her condition had been established. As Radar previously reported, Presley was found unresponsive in her Southern California home by a housekeeper on...
Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial
Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
Priscilla Presley Wants To Be Buried At Graceland With Daughter Lisa Marie & Ex-Husband Elvis
Priscilla Presley's final wish is to spend eternity next to her late daughter, Lisa Marie, and her ex, Elvis Presley. The 77-year-old grandmother has been planning her own funeral for years and secretly reached out to Graceland's trustees about being buried there, RadarOnline.com has learned."Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Her desire to be laid to rest at Graceland has only grown now that Lisa Marie is there. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home....
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Guitarist Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley's Fourth Husband, Is Worth Millions
Fourth in the series of husbands of Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood is a guitarist and producer to this day. He has worked with a number of well-known artists including Carly Simon and Aimee Mann. His divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized in 2021. What is Michael Lockwood's net worth in 2023?
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child
Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
Priscilla Presley Attempted To Get Lisa Marie Presley Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Her Death, Sources Claim
Priscilla Presley attempted to have her troubled daughter Lisa Marie enter a drug rehab program with the controversial Church of Scientology — years before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said in 2019 long-time Scientologist Priscilla had begged church leaders to accept her daughter into their drug treatment program, Narconon. Priscilla has been a long-time member of the church. Lisa Marie was raised in Scientology but reportedly left as an adult. Her daughter Riley Keough has not publicly spoken about her connection but is believed to be a part of the church. “Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
