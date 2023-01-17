ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Essence

13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy

The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
Rolling Stone

‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day

On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
CBS Minnesota

Martin Luther King Jr.'s son defends new monument amid criticism

Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture.The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, has garnered mixed reactions since its unveiling last week in the Boston Common.King III told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
GreenMatters

Facts You May Not Have Known About Martin Luther King Jr.

Every January, the U.S. observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the life of iconic civil rights activist and reverend. Martin Luther King Jr. is best known for his powerful speeches, his leadership in the movement for racial equality, and his use of nonviolent civil disobedience as activism. That said, there is so much to learn about King — so in honor of the annual holiday, here are some interesting facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
The Week

Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change

Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
msn.com

Democrats have turned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 'Dream' into a nightmare

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech is one of history's greatest moments. Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke out against the racial injustices that plagued black people and emphatically told the Democrats that promoted slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow must be "no more." He dreamed of a time in which the country's people would care more about the character of an individual rather than skin color.
Fatherly

9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids

While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
