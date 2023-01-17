Read full article on original website
Police Pension Board Meeting Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. Board members will look at reports and the bills, and consider new eligibility for surviving spouses of police officers.
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
Lincoln Land Leathernecks Install Officers
The Lincoln Land Leathernecks installed officers at a New Officers Dinner on January 7 at the Bond County VFW 1377 hall in Greenville. The new officers are Daniel Betts of Pocahontas as commandant, Randy Von Hatten of Highland as senior vice commandant, Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove as junior vice commandant, Lester Blankenship of Greenville as judge advocate, Robert Weber of Trenton as paymaster, Herman Zobrist of Greenville as sergeant at arms, Greg Stoff of Highland as adjutant, Renee McGuan of Highland as chaplain and Ray Hughes of Sorento as junior past commandant.
Greenville Council Grant Request TIF Resolution
At its regular January meeting last week, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing then approved a resolution to apply for a state grant. The city is applying for funds to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. A total of $1.5 million is being requested from the state’s...
County Board Approves Highway Engineer Salary
The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a resolution for the salary of Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle. The salary is 95 percent of the figure recommended by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The amount approved was $99,866. One half will be paid by the county from its...
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
Douglas Carroll Stidham
Douglas Carroll Stidham, 81, of Damiansville, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. He was born July 29, 1941 in Roda, VA, the son of Mack David and Ona Mae, nee Hill, Stidham. He married Ann M. Griffin May 23, 1964 in Bartow, FL and she survives in Damiansville.
Jane Scott
Jane Scott, 55, of Brownstown, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL. She died peacefully with her son at her side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2017. Jane was born May 15, 1967, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Ronald Harry...
Sharon Diehl
Sharon Diehl, age 75 of Shattuc, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Diehl was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on January 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Edwin and Martha (Felty) Weaver. She married Steven F. Diehl in 1997, and he survives in Shattuc.
January 30 Jury Duty Cancelled
Bond County Circuit Clerk Randi Workman has announced that jury duty has been cancelled for Monday, January 30. Jurors do not need to report for duty.
Seventh Grade Jays In Regional
The seventh grade Greenville Blue Jay boys have been assigned to the Class 7-3A regional at East St. Louis Lincoln. Their first post-season action is Saturday, January 21 against East Alton Middle School. Tip-off is at 10 a.m. The Jays are seeded fourth out of seven teams. If they win...
John Bennet “JB” Krebs
John Bennet “JB” Krebs, age 79 of Carlyle, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Breese. Mr. Krebs was born on April 25, 1943, in Breese, Illinois, the son of the late Raymond A. and Theodell (Crocker) Krebs. He married Barbara A. Becker on September 5, 1964, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018.
Two To Cheer At McKendree
Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
Wagner Playing Football At Illinois College
Greenville Comets football player Sam Wagner is taking his skills to the collegiate level. Wagner, son of Joanne and Chris Wagner, has accepted an offer to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Sam talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel at a signing ceremony last week and said playing in college is...
GHS Freshman Girls Fall To Mulberry Grove-Ramsey
The Greenville High School freshman girls played the Mulberry Grove/Ramsey team Saturday in Mulberry Grove. The Mulberry Grove girls led by three after one quarter, then took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Comets 19-1 in the second period. The final score was 54-27. Leading Mulberry Grove/Ramsey in...
Hannah Potthast To Play At GU
A Greenville High School student will play her senior softball season for the Lady Comets this spring, then become a member of the Greenville University softball program. Hannah Potthast has signed a letter of intent to play at GU. Attending the signing ceremony was Hannah’s father, Mike Potthast. GHS...
Pocahontas & MGJH In Seventh Grade Regional
Two Bond County boys’ teams are in the St. John Carrollton Class 7-1A Basketball Regional which begins this weekend. Second-seeded Pocahontas plays Carrollton Grade School Saturday at 1 p.m. Mulberry Grove faces Carrollton St. John at 6 p.m. Monday (January 23). If Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove win their first...
Lady Comets Win In Tourney
The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a victory Monday afternoon in their first game of the Vandalia Tournament. Greenville High defeated Centralia 52-23. Lilly Funneman and Katie Campbell paced the Lady Comets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Charlee Stearns had eight points. The Lady Comets advance to the semifinals of...
