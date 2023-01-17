Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys vacant rural Salem home
A fire destroyed a vacant home in the Dolores Reed estate at 5000 England Road southeast of Salem late Wednesday night. Salem Firemen say they could see the fire from the south side of Salem when heading to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Fulton says the home was 1,400 feet down a long narrow driveway. Water was hauled to England Road with a long fire hose taking the water to the burning home.
wgel.com
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
wgel.com
Police Pension Board Meeting Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. Board members will look at reports and the bills, and consider new eligibility for surviving spouses of police officers.
wgel.com
Lincoln Land Leathernecks Install Officers
The Lincoln Land Leathernecks installed officers at a New Officers Dinner on January 7 at the Bond County VFW 1377 hall in Greenville. The new officers are Daniel Betts of Pocahontas as commandant, Randy Von Hatten of Highland as senior vice commandant, Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove as junior vice commandant, Lester Blankenship of Greenville as judge advocate, Robert Weber of Trenton as paymaster, Herman Zobrist of Greenville as sergeant at arms, Greg Stoff of Highland as adjutant, Renee McGuan of Highland as chaplain and Ray Hughes of Sorento as junior past commandant.
Suspicious substances from Illinois corrections site deemed nonhazardous
HILLSBORO, Ill. – Authorities say two suspicious substances at the center of a high-profile investigation Wednesday in rural Illinois are nonhazardous. At least 17 staff members hospitalized from the situation Wednesday have been treated and released as of Thursday, a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Corrections tells FOX 2.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
wgel.com
Greenville Council Grant Request TIF Resolution
At its regular January meeting last week, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing then approved a resolution to apply for a state grant. The city is applying for funds to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. A total of $1.5 million is being requested from the state’s...
wgel.com
County Board Approves Highway Engineer Salary
The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a resolution for the salary of Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle. The salary is 95 percent of the figure recommended by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The amount approved was $99,866. One half will be paid by the county from its...
Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Boil Order Issued for Select Altamont Streets
City of Altamont Boil Order has been issued for customers North Main – West Jefferson to Madison; West Madison – Main to Third; West Monroe – Main to Third; Second St – Madison to West John Adams. Please watch for updates.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire
Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
advantagenews.com
Police search for missing woman
Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
wgel.com
Salvation Army Committee Thanks Community
Following the announcement that the Bond County Salvation Army campaign for 2022 had exceeded its goal, the organizers of the drive wished to express their thanks to the community…
Comments / 0