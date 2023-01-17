Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Hannah Potthast To Play At GU
A Greenville High School student will play her senior softball season for the Lady Comets this spring, then become a member of the Greenville University softball program. Hannah Potthast has signed a letter of intent to play at GU. Attending the signing ceremony was Hannah’s father, Mike Potthast. GHS...
wgel.com
Wagner Playing Football At Illinois College
Greenville Comets football player Sam Wagner is taking his skills to the collegiate level. Wagner, son of Joanne and Chris Wagner, has accepted an offer to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Sam talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel at a signing ceremony last week and said playing in college is...
wgel.com
Two To Cheer At McKendree
Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon. Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree. Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.
wgel.com
Blue Jays In Burke Junior High Tournament
The Greenville Blue Jays picked up a win Tuesday evening in the consolation bracket of their own James Burke Memorial Eighth Grade Basketball Tournament. Greenville defeated Aviston 32-19 while Effingham stopped Hillsboro 40-32 in the other Tuesday game. The Blue Jays and Effingham will play each other Friday at 5...
wgel.com
Overtime Loss For GU Panthers
The Greenville University men’s basketball team was dealt a tough home loss last Saturday. Fontbonne slipped past the Panthers 117-114 in overtime. GU sank 19 three-point shots in the contest, but was outscored 23-15 at the free throw line. Keishun Thomas and Kaidyn Johnson scored 24 points apiece for...
wgel.com
Pocahontas & MGJH In Seventh Grade Regional
Two Bond County boys’ teams are in the St. John Carrollton Class 7-1A Basketball Regional which begins this weekend. Second-seeded Pocahontas plays Carrollton Grade School Saturday at 1 p.m. Mulberry Grove faces Carrollton St. John at 6 p.m. Monday (January 23). If Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove win their first...
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
wgel.com
Comets Advance In Tournament
The Greenville Comets are in the semifinals of the Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament in Litchfield. Tuesday night, the Comets defeated Litchfield 58-48 to finish 2-0 in their pool and set a semifinal game Friday in the winner’s bracket. Greenville never trailed against Litchfield, leading 15-6 after one quarter, 29-23...
wgel.com
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
edglentoday.com
Play It Again Sports Preparing For Edwardsville Opening
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.
wgel.com
Aces Win On Saturday
The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces played well at home Saturday afternoon to pick up their third win of the season. Head Coach Brian Cook said the Aces played as a team and it resulted in a 66-58 win over First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon. The score was 32-32 at...
wgel.com
Lady Comets Win In Tourney
The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a victory Monday afternoon in their first game of the Vandalia Tournament. Greenville High defeated Centralia 52-23. Lilly Funneman and Katie Campbell paced the Lady Comets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Charlee Stearns had eight points. The Lady Comets advance to the semifinals of...
wgel.com
Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
Watch: Macaleab Rich leads East St. Louis past Chaminade in Illinois-Missouri showdown
BELLEVILLE – Two of the St. Louis area's top teams met on Monday as East St. Louis and Chaminade matched up at Lindenwood University-Belleville. The matchup did not disappoint and neither did Macaleab Rich. The East St. Louis standout senior guard, who is headed to Kansas State, put on a show with ...
wgel.com
Lincoln Land Leathernecks Install Officers
The Lincoln Land Leathernecks installed officers at a New Officers Dinner on January 7 at the Bond County VFW 1377 hall in Greenville. The new officers are Daniel Betts of Pocahontas as commandant, Randy Von Hatten of Highland as senior vice commandant, Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove as junior vice commandant, Lester Blankenship of Greenville as judge advocate, Robert Weber of Trenton as paymaster, Herman Zobrist of Greenville as sergeant at arms, Greg Stoff of Highland as adjutant, Renee McGuan of Highland as chaplain and Ray Hughes of Sorento as junior past commandant.
St. Louis Battlehawks Roster (XFL Football)
Here are the players that make up the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks' roster.
wgel.com
Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus
Franklin E. “Fritz” Nordhaus, age 81, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1941 in Breese, a son of the late Edward and Emma, nee Haukap, Nordhaus. In addition...
wgel.com
Sharon Diehl
Sharon Diehl, age 75 of Shattuc, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Diehl was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on January 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Edwin and Martha (Felty) Weaver. She married Steven F. Diehl in 1997, and he survives in Shattuc.
wgel.com
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson
Pamela J. “Pam” Johnson, 46, of Greenville, IL, passed away, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her daughter by her side. Pamela was born, September 14, 1976, in Vandalia, IL, and blessed with parents, Maurice and Betty (nee Andersen) Hogue. Pamela...
wgel.com
John Bennet “JB” Krebs
John Bennet “JB” Krebs, age 79 of Carlyle, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Breese. Mr. Krebs was born on April 25, 1943, in Breese, Illinois, the son of the late Raymond A. and Theodell (Crocker) Krebs. He married Barbara A. Becker on September 5, 1964, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018.
