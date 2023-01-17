Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Louisville Orchestra Wrapping Up Storytelling Adventures For Kids
The Louisville Free Public Library’s “Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month. The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.
leoweekly.com
Historian Of Black Louisville, Walter Hutchins To Be Remembered At Feb. 4 Memorial
The life of local Black historian Walter Hutchins will be celebrated in a memorial at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.) on Feb. 4. The event will start at 2 p.m. and be live-streamed via Facebook at @KYGriot. Hutchins worked to preserve the heritage...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Performers To Discuss The Complicated Legacy Of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit that promotes Kentucky’s culture and people to national and international audiences, will host a program called “The State of Song: ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ Faces A Challenging World,” on Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Bomhard Theater at the The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, at 5 p.m. A reception with light food will precede the event at 4 p.m. in the Kentucky Center’s North Lobby.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Orchestra Announces Statewide Tour, Including Yo-Yo Ma Concerts Inside Mammoth Cave
This morning, the Louisville Orchestra announced its upcoming two-year tour across Kentucky — and the tour will culminate with two performances by none other than world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Mammoth Cave on Saturday, April 29. Ma will also have a five-day residency in Louisville leading up to his performances.
leoweekly.com
All is Quiet…
I held hands with a small group of relatives in my new Vine Grove, KY., home on New Year’s Eve and asked everyone to inhale and then exhale as we crossed over to a new start amidst pain and turmoil all around. Up to that moment, all holiday plans were halted, canceled or deterred by external forces we could not control. We simply could not force the universe to comply. We had to accept that we could not attain the perfect day of tradition, celebration and/or simply a universal memory amenable to all.
leoweekly.com
24 Louisville Drag Queens To Follow On Instagram
The drag scene might have faced a lot of attacks in the last few years, but drag performers continue to survive and thrive. To celebrate the joys of this unique style of entertainment, we put together a slideshow of 24 performers you can catch around Louisville — or even just follow on Instagram.
leoweekly.com
Here are the winners of Louisville’s 2023 Freedom Awards
On Jan. 15, Mayor Craig Greenberg awarded two individuals with ties to Louisville a 2023 Freedom Award. The recipients were honored for exemplifying Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision for equality and inclusion. This year’s recipients were Dawne Gee and Junior Bridgeman. Gee is WAVE-TV news anchor with over...
leoweekly.com
‘The Nightmare Man’ And ‘Feel The Bern’ Kick Off A New Year Of Books
“The Nightmare Man” by J.H. Markert (Crooked Lane; 336 pgs., $26.99) “Feel the Bern” by Andrew Shaffer (Ten Speed Press; 256 pgs., $16.99) For your first book of a brand new year, do you want to see an author’s sweat and soul on every page in their ambitious attempt at The Great American Novel? Sorry but not sorry — sometimes a professional author’s goal is as simple as a readership that feels it’s been entertained.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
leoweekly.com
The Sports And Social Club Having First Drag Brunch
The Sports and Social Club is hosting its first ever Divas Live! Drag Brunch. Come see their queens work the stage, enjoy and “sickening” brunch menu and a list of specialty cocktails. The first drag brunch will be Feb. 26 at the bar located at 427 S. 4th...
WHAS 11
'You have to dance and sing and act': JCPS student lands part in national touring show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville student is headed to the big stage!. Jefferson County Public School fifth grader Karsen Taylor just got a spot on a national touring musical. Taylor is a fifth grader at Stopher Elementary School in east Louisville. She was one of 7,000 who auditioned for...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Bringing Justice Home Receives Donation From Bonnycastle Club Foundation
Bringing Justice Home, a Louisville nonprofit received of a “very generous” donation from Bonnycastle Club Foundation, a local organization affiliated with the Bonnycastle Club, according to a press release. The Bonnycastle Club Foundation was recently formed to be the formal charitable giving arm for funds raised by the...
leoweekly.com
After Only Six Months, Louisville’s Redbud Dining Room And Dance Hall Will Close
After only six months in operation, Redbud Dining Room and Dance Hall will close, the owners announced this afternoon on social media. In Instagram posts for both the restaurant and the dance hall, the owners wrote:. “We could never put into words how important the support of everyone in Germantown/Schnitzelburg...
leoweekly.com
‘Cheesy’ Children’s Book Turns PR Professional Into An Author
Wanna hear a cheesy joke? OK, here we go. Q:What would happen if the air conditioner broke in the factory? A: There would be a Meltdown. Get it? A “Melt” Down. Well, in other cheesy news, Erin Dullaghan Jones is a new children’s author and along with 25 years of public relations experience, she’s also a full-time mom.
leoweekly.com
I Love Juice Bar Opens New Storefront in Norton Commons
Franchise Owner, Ashley McCarthy, is excited to announce the official grand opening of I Love Juice Bar in Norton Commons. With locations across 11 states in the Southeast, I Love Juice Bar provides a lengthy list of juices, smoothies, bowls and more with vegan and gluten-free options for those who want them. The Norton Commons location will be the second location to come to Louisville, with the first located in Middletown.
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
leoweekly.com
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 18
A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). 7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
