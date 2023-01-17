I held hands with a small group of relatives in my new Vine Grove, KY., home on New Year’s Eve and asked everyone to inhale and then exhale as we crossed over to a new start amidst pain and turmoil all around. Up to that moment, all holiday plans were halted, canceled or deterred by external forces we could not control. We simply could not force the universe to comply. We had to accept that we could not attain the perfect day of tradition, celebration and/or simply a universal memory amenable to all.

