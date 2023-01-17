Read full article on original website
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Would Mavs Trade with Knicks Satisfy Luka Doncic's Want For Roster Change?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Clippers Interested in Mike Conley; Jazz 3-Way Trade for Hawks' John Collins?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Mavericks’ Jason Kidd lays into team’s defensive effort following loss to Hawks: ‘It’s a shootaround’
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd ripped his team's defensive effort Wednesday night following a 130-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Atlanta Hawks' Four Keys to Beating Dallas Mavericks
The Atlanta Hawks must play well in four key areas to defeat the Dallas Mavericks tonight.
Mark Cuban Denies ESPN's Report About Luka Doncic
Most Dallas Mavericks fans want the team to acquire help for Luka Doncic before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One fan even made a mural in hopes of persuading the organization to bolster the team's supporting cast. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Doncic would also like more assistance. In a story ...
Hawks face the Knicks on 4-game win streak
New York Knicks (25-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against New York. The Hawks are 16-15 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with...
