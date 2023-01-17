Read full article on original website
Longmont police report: Jan. 21, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning
In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
Understanding who gets to choose Rep. Bernett’s replacement
The process to replace a state representative who resigned from office takes place next week, but the constitution of the committee to select her replacement was determined long before she resigned. House District 12 Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her position Jan. 8, the day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session...
RTD’s sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station
Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
Good morning, Longmont!
A little morning snow, accumulating a coating to an inch; otherwise, mostly cloudy and colder. Cloudy most of the time with a flurry around; cold. Considerable evening cloudiness, then partly cloudy late. Thursday. 35 °F. Turning cloudy and cold. Thursday Night. 20 °F. Mostly cloudy.
Why doesn’t Longmont plow all of its roads?
Longmont won’t be plowing all its roads anytime soon, mainly because of how expensive and impractical it is. According to the city, Longmont maintains 340 miles of centerline roadways. Slightly less than half, or 140 miles, are plowed regularly. Snow and ice control — along with many other road...
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
Out and about: Game night at the Library
The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
LTE: We have a crisis in early childhood education
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Structure fire on Highland Drive
On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
Longmont turns out for reproductive rights rally
More than 50 people gathered on Saturday at the corner of Sixth and Main Street in Longmont to commemorate the would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The Bigger than Roe Rally brought together activists with signs and chants demanding protections for abortion, organized in part by the weekly Longmont Leads with Love Vigil.
Breaking: Reward increases again for info on Life Choices attack
The FBI has once again upped the reward for information related to an attack against Life Choices in Longmont, now connecting it to a nationwide series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities. The bureau is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and...
David Lee Tawney
OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
Colorado officials head to court in Elijah McClain's death
DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics charged in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative are scheduled to appear in court Friday to enter pleas to the allegations. They were indicted by a state grand...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted...
Childhood cancer survivor lands scholarship
When Longmont resident Julianne Johnson was 13 years old, she discovered she had cancer. While the disease and treatment impacted all parts of her life, she kept sight of her dreams of going to college and even found a scholarship to help her get there. Johnson, now 18, is attending...
Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest
DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
DP Dough delivery driver arrested
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
U.S. 6 Loveland Pass to close overnights through mid-February
U.S. 6 Loveland Pass will have planned closures each weeknight for winter maintenance work between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through mid-February 2023. Planned nightly closures may be extended depending on the amount of snow accumulation and maintenance work needed to provide safe passage for the traveling public.
