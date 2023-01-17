ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 21, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning

In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

RTD’s sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station

Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Good morning, Longmont!

A little morning snow, accumulating a coating to an inch; otherwise, mostly cloudy and colder. Cloudy most of the time with a flurry around; cold. Considerable evening cloudiness, then partly cloudy late. Thursday. 35 °F. Turning cloudy and cold. Thursday Night. 20 °F. Mostly cloudy.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Why doesn’t Longmont plow all of its roads?

Longmont won’t be plowing all its roads anytime soon, mainly because of how expensive and impractical it is. According to the city, Longmont maintains 340 miles of centerline roadways. Slightly less than half, or 140 miles, are plowed regularly. Snow and ice control — along with many other road...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Out and about: Game night at the Library

The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: We have a crisis in early childhood education

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Structure fire on Highland Drive

On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont turns out for reproductive rights rally

More than 50 people gathered on Saturday at the corner of Sixth and Main Street in Longmont to commemorate the would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The Bigger than Roe Rally brought together activists with signs and chants demanding protections for abortion, organized in part by the weekly Longmont Leads with Love Vigil.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

David Lee Tawney

OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Childhood cancer survivor lands scholarship

When Longmont resident Julianne Johnson was 13 years old, she discovered she had cancer. While the disease and treatment impacted all parts of her life, she kept sight of her dreams of going to college and even found a scholarship to help her get there. Johnson, now 18, is attending...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest

DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
