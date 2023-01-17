Read full article on original website
What That Final Song In The Last Of Us Episode 1 Really Means
The first episode of "The Last of Us" live-action series not only wowed critics but smashed records for HBO. And fans are still busy scouring the episode for hints and easter eggs. One of these clues is only recognizable by those who played the game, and is presented at the very end of the episode.
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner teases more Depeche Mode later in the series
Much like Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ was an integral and recurring plot thread in Stranger Things 4 last year, it turns out that ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ by Depeche Mode will serve as more than just a foreboding outro song for the premiere episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, and we’re going to be hearing it again.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Director Ron Howard Recalls What Impressed Him the Most About The Beatles While Making Documentary
Director Ron Howard had always been a fan of The Beatles, but he gained an even greater appreciation for the band while making a documentary about them
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Jason Segel Is a Troubled Therapist in Trailer for Apple TV+’s Shrinking: Watch
Apple TV+ has today unveiled the official trailer for Shrinking, their upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. Premiering January 27th, the show was written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein. Shrinking stars Segel as...
Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch
The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
How Bob Ezrin Re-Wrote ‘Beth’ to Get Girls to Like Kiss
Veteran producer Bob Ezrin recalled rewriting Kiss' classic “Beth” to make girls like the band. Created as a much harder song by drummer Peter Criss, “Beth” appeared on the 1976 album Destroyer as a softer ballad. In a recent episode of The Rockonteurs podcast, Ezrin explained he had a particular aim in mind as he worked on the LP.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Reunite for Netflix Special
Thirty years after their debut, original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will stage a reunion for Netflix dubbed Once & Always. The scripted project drops April 19th, and the first new photos of the beloved crime fighters have been revealed today. Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a...
Selena Gomez’s Dream Guest Star Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders In the Building Cast
Just last month, Selena Gomez said that her dream guest star on Only Murders In the Building would, understandably, be Meryl Streep. Those dreams are now coming true, as the iconic actress is set to appear in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s crime comedy series that stars Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Head to Mandalore in Season 3 Trailer: Watch
“Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight,” our main Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says in the new Season 3 trailer. “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”. Even in a less-than-two minute clip,...
2 Songs You Didn’t Know Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Wrote for Other Artists
Tame Impala, an electronic musical project helmed by Sydney, Australia-born artist Kevin Parker, boasts one of the most satisfying sounds in modern songwriting. One part-John Lennon, one part-Daft Punk, the music is a romp but it’s also a sonic elixir that finds its way into your psyche and creates a cocktail of immaculate enjoyment.
Lil Dicky Previews Dave Season 3, Teases Return to Rapping: “I Want People to See How Good I’ve Gotten”
I thought I would be sitting down with Lil Dicky to discuss the upcoming third season of his FX comedy Dave. But, by the end of our interview, Dave Burd and I are considering the morality of mankind. “I feel like human beings by default are good. Do you agree?” he asks, and he’s genuinely interested in my answer.
The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls’ New Wave Classic “I Ran (So Far Away)”
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | YouTube | RSS. For the first episode of the New Year, The Story Behind the Song is celebrating the 40th anniversary of A Flock of Seagulls by diving into their new wave classic “I Ran (So Far Away).”
