Washington, DC

J. Cole, E-40 & The King Family In The Building For The Wizards vs Warriors MLK Day Game [Photos]

By BreAnna Holmes
 2 days ago
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Last night the Washington Wizards hosted the Golden State Warriors for their annual game on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Every year D.C. is honored to pay homage to a legend who changed the world!

All over the league, NBA teams wore special warm-up jerseys displaying the message “Now Is The Time To Make Justice A Reality For All” to continue to drive the message of equality that is still needed in our lives today.

During halftime, the DC crowd was stunned with an amazing performance by Konshens The MC, Orville The Poet, The Group Fire and Charity Blackwell honoring Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr. You can watch the full collaborative performance below…

What made these performances even more special is that Martin Luther King lll and his family were able to take in all in at Capital One Arena as well. They have kept Rev Dr Martin Luther King’s, his father, legacy alive and as a small gift of appreciation, the Wizards and Warriors gave jerseys with the King last name and the number 23 for this year, 2023. After the game, I asked Warriors Coach Steve Kerr how it felt playing in D.C. on Martin Luther King Day in front of the King Family, “This is a special trip for us, I don’t think we’ve ever played here on MLK Day,” Coach Kerr double checked with the Warriors PR and continued, “I just met Dr. King’s family, it was a pretty special moment. For us to play a game, here on MLK Day, to be in D.C., to visit the White House tomorrow… D.C. is always a special visit but this one is extra special given the circumstances”

This game brought out some of our favorite celebrities to D.C. including J. Cole, who tried to keep his appearance low-key but was spotted enjoying the sport he loved and even took a few pics with some lucky fans. Checkout the photos below…

  • Today We Celebrate A King…Dr. Martin Luther King Jr [VIDEO]

1. J. Cole

2. The King Family

3. The King Family

4. Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

5. E-40

