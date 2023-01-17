ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Finally Hire New Defensive Coordinator

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Schwartz, who last season served as the top defensive assistant for the Tennesse Titans, will replace former DC Joe Woods. Cleveland’s defense was marginally better over the second half of last year, though they simply didn’t improve enough across the board to stop Woods from being let go.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Browns new DC. His first NFL job was with Cleveland back from 1993-1995 when he was a scout under legendary Patriots coach Bill Belicheck.

Schwartz comes to Cleveland with a lot of NFL experience. Before working for Tennesse he served the defense of the Bills and Eagles, with Philly winning a Super Bowl in 2017. He also was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.

Do you think Jim Schwartz was the right hire for the Browns?

