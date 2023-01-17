ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Stafford Rec & Soroptimist of LBI Offer Free Clothes to Woman in Need

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - Stafford Recreation has partnered with the Soroptimist International of LBI to bring woman in need a chance to shop in the clothing closet for business and everyday attire. "We are very proud of our partnership with this amazing organization that gives so much back to our community!" Stafford Rec shared. The Soroptimist International of LBI Clothing Closet offers free every day and work clothing to women in need. The closet is open at 25 Pine Street, Manahawkin every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Wednesday of the month from 46 p.m. Vouchers may be obtained at food banks, churches, the Pine Street Recreation Building, and at the door of the shop.
Upworthy

Police officer spends lunch break sharing pizza with a homeless woman in a heartwarming moment

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 20, 2020. It has since been updated. By 2020, Officer Michael Rivers had been with the Goldsboro Police Department in North Carolina for nine years. Over this time, he became quite familiar with the faces of the homeless in his community and could recognize them when he comes across them on the streets. However, one week, a face he'd never seen in the locality before caught his eye and something about her made him take a closer look. Dressed in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt with a powerful statement written on it, the woman made eye contact with Rivers and returned his simple "hey" as he drove past her.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Crystal Jackson

The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections

People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy