Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 20, 2020. It has since been updated. By 2020, Officer Michael Rivers had been with the Goldsboro Police Department in North Carolina for nine years. Over this time, he became quite familiar with the faces of the homeless in his community and could recognize them when he comes across them on the streets. However, one week, a face he'd never seen in the locality before caught his eye and something about her made him take a closer look. Dressed in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt with a powerful statement written on it, the woman made eye contact with Rivers and returned his simple "hey" as he drove past her.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO