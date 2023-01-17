ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
CNET

I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?

It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
Android Police

Best T-Mobile phones in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
BGR.com

Fire Tablets are up to 43% off today in Amazon’s sale

When Amazon released the first batch of Fire Tablets, there weren’t many deals to be found. That was largely due to the fact that Fire Tablets were already so much cheaper than rival tablets like iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. Now, however, there are plenty of affordable tablet...
The Verge

The second-gen AirPods Pro are $50 off at Verizon

Apple’s latest generation of the AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest price, compliments of Verizon. The noise-canceling wireless earbuds are on sale for $199.99 when you click “continue” on Verizon’s site, where the $50 discount is reflected in your cart. This is a great deal for one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy, but don’t fret if you’re not a Verizon service subscriber — just click “checkout as guest” and anyone can take advantage of this deal.
BoardingArea

Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa

If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
moneysavingmom.com

Tide PODS Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent Soap Pods, 111 Count only $15.27 shipped!

Stock up on laundry detergent with this deal on Tide!. Amazon has thus Tide PODS Free & Gentle, Laundry Detergent Soap Pods, Unscented, 3 Bag Value Pack, 111 Count for just $15.27 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s a great deal...
Android Police

Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are going to cost you

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After a barrage of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks over the past month, it feels like there’s almost nothing left to the imagination ahead of the official Unpacked unveiling, scheduled for February 1. We’ve seen the devices in official renders and lifestyle images, we have a list of all the key specs, and we know a surprising amount about the upgraded camera systems and software. Pricing has been one detail that's been a little trickier to nail down, but now an official-looking Verizon document has leaked online, and it spells out exactly how much each Galaxy S23 model should cost in the US.

