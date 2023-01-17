Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
The Samsung Galaxy S23 launches on February 1st. Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra: new colours, clever cameras and the fastest processors yet
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Fire Tablets are up to 43% off today in Amazon’s sale
When Amazon released the first batch of Fire Tablets, there weren’t many deals to be found. That was largely due to the fact that Fire Tablets were already so much cheaper than rival tablets like iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. Now, however, there are plenty of affordable tablet...
The Verge
The second-gen AirPods Pro are $50 off at Verizon
Apple’s latest generation of the AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest price, compliments of Verizon. The noise-canceling wireless earbuds are on sale for $199.99 when you click “continue” on Verizon’s site, where the $50 discount is reflected in your cart. This is a great deal for one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy, but don’t fret if you’re not a Verizon service subscriber — just click “checkout as guest” and anyone can take advantage of this deal.
Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa
If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
notebookcheck.net
Interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 series European promo offer details leak as storage configurations are confirmed
Official-looking promotional material for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in Europe has now leaked online. The leak reveals what appears to be an interesting pre-order offer for the Galaxy S23 lineup in Germany, while essentially confirming storage options for the premium phones. Apple Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The...
brytfmonline.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Pricing, images and full specifications revealed. This is how premium smartphones will be
Two weeks before the Samsung Unpacked event, which is scheduled for February 1st, pricing, full specifications and even images of the three new premium smartphones were revealed. Prices for the new series start at $1,350 AUD, which in direct conversion translates to around €870. As for the specifications, all rumors...
The Moto G 5G smartphone is under $200 on Amazon right now
Motorola's popular 2022 model boasts an impressive two-day battery and updated camera system.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
moneysavingmom.com
Tide PODS Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent Soap Pods, 111 Count only $15.27 shipped!
Stock up on laundry detergent with this deal on Tide!. Amazon has thus Tide PODS Free & Gentle, Laundry Detergent Soap Pods, Unscented, 3 Bag Value Pack, 111 Count for just $15.27 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s a great deal...
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are going to cost you
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After a barrage of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks over the past month, it feels like there’s almost nothing left to the imagination ahead of the official Unpacked unveiling, scheduled for February 1. We’ve seen the devices in official renders and lifestyle images, we have a list of all the key specs, and we know a surprising amount about the upgraded camera systems and software. Pricing has been one detail that's been a little trickier to nail down, but now an official-looking Verizon document has leaked online, and it spells out exactly how much each Galaxy S23 model should cost in the US.
