Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After a barrage of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks over the past month, it feels like there’s almost nothing left to the imagination ahead of the official Unpacked unveiling, scheduled for February 1. We’ve seen the devices in official renders and lifestyle images, we have a list of all the key specs, and we know a surprising amount about the upgraded camera systems and software. Pricing has been one detail that's been a little trickier to nail down, but now an official-looking Verizon document has leaked online, and it spells out exactly how much each Galaxy S23 model should cost in the US.

12 HOURS AGO