golfmagic.com
You won't believe what's happened to Jon Rahm ahead of his next PGA Tour event
Just when it seemed like Jon Rahm would never move off fifth spot in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), he finally has ahead of The American Express on the PGA Tour this week. The funniest part though is that Rahm didn't even play on Tour last week... and neither...
Who Are The Best PGA Tour Players?
Some of the world's best players have joined LIV Golf, but much of the game’s best talent remains on the PGA Tour
I’m super excited about the 2023 Wilson Staff Dynapower golf clubs
The only golf club to ever be used on the moon has had a facelift and a reboot. Introducing the Wilson Staff Dynapower range.
golfmagic.com
American Express Golf Betting Tips: Jon Rahm to continue hot streak on PGA Tour
Jon Rahm starts a warm 6/1 favourite at this week's The American Express on the PGA Tour, but deservedly so, according to GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts. Rahm not only won this tournament in 2018 in a playoff over Andrew Landry, but he arrives in southern California in the form of his life having won three of his last five starts around the world.
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
Tri-City Herald
LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions
Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN and ESPN+.
Golf Channel
Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event
The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Golf.com
Augusta National returns to video games in new EA Sports PGA Tour series
One of the game’s most fabled courses is back in the virtual world for the first time in a decade. And it looks better than ever. EA Sports, the makers of the popular Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy video game series which was last released in 2015, announced Thursday it is relaunching the iconic video game as EA Sports PGA Tour — and with it comes the return of Augusta National to video games as part of EA Sports PGA Tour’s roster of 30 courses.
Golfweek's Best rankings: The top five courses on the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing
With the PGA Tour having completed its two annual stops in Hawaii, play is shifting to the five-event West Coast Swing in California and Arizona. Starting this week, players will tee off in The American Express in La Quinta, California, followed by the Farmers Insurance Open on two courses in San Diego; the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at three courses in Pebble Beach, California; the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona and the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Sporting News
The American Express 2023 Golf Tournament: PGA expert betting predictions and three top 20 winning picks for the Desert Classic
Celebrity golf takes center stage this week with the LPGA in Orlando starting their season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Pro-Am and the PGA Tour playing The American Express in LaQuinta, California. The annual trek to the desert from Hollywood, known by man as the 'Desert Classic,' used to be hosted by Bob Hope. Well, “hope” is the modern theme of this four-day shootout.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
What's the secret to La Quinta Country Club's pristine greens once compared to Augusta National's?
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Long lauded for sporting some of the best playing conditions on the PGA Tour, historic La Quinta Country Club doesn’t rest on its roll. With PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele and this year’s Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson offering annual superlatives on the quality and consistency of the club’s putting surfaces, the turf team at La Quinta begins its tourney and peak-season member prep long before the first American Express ball is ever struck.
