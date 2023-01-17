Effective: 2023-01-20 03:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The highest totals will be along and east of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In Vermont, Bennington, Western Windham and Eastern Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue today. Several inches of snow will accumulate over higher elevations, especially in the Green Mountains of Vermont into this evening.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 HOUR AGO