Benzinga
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Medagadget.com
Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.
Single-use bioreactors are developing as a key technique in the field of pharma. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organization utilize single-use bioreactors for virus inactivation, cell harvesting, purification, filtration, and media and buffer preparation, amidst others. Single-use bioreactor can encourage effective methods for pharma industries to speed up and protect start-up and product growth. Hence, single-use bioreactors have now been an internal part of biotech production services.
Medagadget.com
Airway Management Devices Market (2023-2030) Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors: Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical, Inc., Viggo Medical Devices
Over the course of the projected period, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the leading players’ increased adoption of inorganic growth tactics including collaborations and agreements. For instance, in July 2022, a U.S.-based medical equipment firm named Securisyn Medical LLC and a company that manufactures medical devices called SunMed, LLC, entered into a strategic manufacturing and distribution collaboration for the global distribution of new airway securement devices.
Umbrella Insurance Market to Reach $170.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Increase in demand for umbrella insurance as it minimizes business risks and surge in consumer awareness among people drive the growth of the global umbrella insurance market. /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Umbrella Insurance Market by Coverage (Bodily Injury, Property Damage, Personal Liability, Lawsuit), by Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents and Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Others), by End User (Personal, Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global umbrella insurance industry generated.
crowdfundinsider.com
Chronosphere, a Cloud-Native Observability Platform, Raises $115M Series C at $1.6B Valuation
Chronosphere, the cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, has raised an additional $115 million Series C funding. New investors “include GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Geodesic Capital, bringing Chronosphere’s total funding to $343 million, and increasing...
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
Medagadget.com
Omega-3 Gummies Market to Be Valued at US$ 914.6 million by 2030 with CAGR of 7.1% | Jamieson, Ernest Jackson & Company Ltd, Nordiac Naturals, Nutra Solutions USA
Due to the introduction of new omega-3 gummy products by major market participants, the global market for omega-3 gummies is anticipated to experience substantial growth. For instance, in May 2021, the biotechnology company Hollista CollTech Ltd. introduced new sugar-free omega-3 gummies that had eight phospholipids that were crucial for a child’s growth.
informedinfrastructure.com
EIPGRID and Intertrust Partner to Deliver Secure Virtual Power Plant Platform
SEOUL, South Korea & SAN FRANCISCO – Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management technology provider, and Korea’s EIPGRID, a leader in distributed energy resource management, today announced a partnership that will deliver a highly secure, efficient digital energy platform, which provides trusted distributed energy resource management (DERM) and virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities to energy companies and end users around the world. These technologies will be useful to help alleviate the worst energy crisis in decades.
Medagadget.com
Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.2% through 2022 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 11,633.8 Million, in the forecast period
The market for cell therapy manufacturing worldwide is forecasted to be priced at US$ 3,755.4 million in the year 2022 and is anticipated to show a CAGR of 15.2% in the predicted period from 2022 to 2030 as reported in a newly published report by Coherent Market Insights. Cell therapy...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
emsnow.com
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
Raytheon Opens New Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center
Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX business Pratt & Whitney has launched its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru. The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC) and Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers. The IEC will enhance Raytheon's combined presence in India of over 5,000...
Recharge Industries™ Engages Accenture to Help Design and Engineer One of the World’s Largest Gigafactories in Australia
GEELONG, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Recharge Industries™, a Scale Facilitation® portfolio company, has engaged Accenture (NYSE: ACN) as its engineering provider to move forward on building one of the world’s largest gigafactories in Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005122/en/ Recharge Industries™ is building a gigafactory in Geelong, Australia, with help from Accenture, expected to generate up to 30 gigawatt hours of storage capacity. © Recharge Industries™ 2023
swineweb.com
Novus Names Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Distribution Partner in China
Global animal health and nutrition company Novus International, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., to serve customers in China. The new Chinese company, Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will serve as Novus’s distributor in China for its MINTREX® bis-chelated trace...
3printr.com
RusselSmith joins Roboze 3D Parts Network
Roboze, a technology company supplying industrial 3D printing systems specialising in the production of finished and functional parts using super polymers and composite materials, announces today that RusselSmith, a provider of integrated energy services, has joined the Roboze 3D Parts Network with the aim of creating the first Smart Manufacturing Solution Centre in West Africa.
solarindustrymag.com
Hanwha, LGES Pursue Battery Production Investments in U.S. Market
Hanwha Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) are investing in building battery production facilities in the United States. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul for comprehensive battery business cooperation for ESS and other clean-tech energy solutions. The MOU was signed by LGES and three subsidiaries under Hanwha Group – Hanwha Solutions, owner of clean energy manufacturer Qcells, Hanwha Corp./Momentum and Hanwha Aerospace.
constructiontechnology.media
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman + AT&T + Fujitsu demo new 5G-powered open architecture capabilities to support joint force
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), AT&T and Fujitsu recently demonstrated 5G-enabled intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in Northrop Grumman’s new 5G lab. The demonstration integrated radios with Northrop Grumman’s tactical data links, AT&T’s private 5G network and Fujitsu’s Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) to transmit ISR data and...
