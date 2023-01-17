Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg joins protests against coal mine in Germany
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined an estimated 6,000 protesters in Germany who marched through rain and mud to voice their opposition against the expansion of a coal mine on Saturday. The demonstrators walked to the village of Luetzerath, about 90 minutes outside Dusseldorf. The village is slated to be destroyed...
Germany plans to destroy this village for a coal mine. Thousands are gathering to stop it
It's a stark image in 2023: Police in riot gear flooding a village, pulling people out of houses and tearing down structures to make way for the arrival of excavating machines to access the rich seam of coal beneath the ground.
Greta Thunberg physically removed from protest site by police in Germany
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed along with other activists from a protest site in a German town about to razed down to the ground to make way for a coal mine. Police were deployed to the mining town in the North Rhine-Westphalia region last week to clear the area, resulting in several clashes. The 20-year-old Ms Thunberg joined thousands of demonstrators in the German village of Lutzerath on Saturday, marching past muddy fields at the coal mine site amid rains.She said the German government’s compromise deal with the owner of the coal mine was “shameful”. “Germany is...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
Greta Thunberg and a 'mud wizard' faced off against German cops to protest a coal deal with the country's largest energy company
Activists gathered in the abandoned German settlement of Lützerath, where organizers say they were met with "pure violence" by police.
Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg called on the global energy industry and its financiers to end all fossil fuel investments on Thursday at a high-profile meeting in Davos with the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Greta Thunberg laughs in video with German police before coal mine detention photo-op: 'Staged for cameras'
Greta Thunberg was seen laughing with German officers before a photo-op of the climate change activist's detention at the Garzweiler coal mine, sparking backlash online.
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Last activists leave German village as coal pit expansion rolls on
The last two climate activists occupying a western German village to stop it making way for a coal mine extension left their underground hideout on Monday, marking the end of the police operation to evict them. The end of the operation came despite a huge demonstration held on Saturday, attended by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Greta Thunberg Detained By Police In Germany While Protesting Demolition Of Coal Village: Photo
Greta Thunberg was detained by police during a protest against the demolition of a coal village on Tuesday, January 17. She was seen being guided by authorities in the new photos, which you can see here, via Reuters. The environmental activist, 20, was arrested with other protesters while in Luetzerat. Police told the outlet that they expected to release Greta and other protesters in a matter of hours.
Ukraine war live updates: Death toll from Dnipro strike rises; Wagner mercenaries claim capture of village outside Bakhmut
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. As investigations continue into the cause of a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday that killed the country's interior minister and several of his colleagues, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the tragedy was a consequence of the war.
Davos 2023-Al Gore supports Greta Thunberg's efforts to stop German coal mine
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Al Gore said on Wednesday that the climate crisis was getting worse faster than world is tackling it and that he supported the recent action taken by Greta Thunberg in Germany.
France strikes: One million protest against Macron's rise in retirement age
More than a million people have joined a day of protests and strikes, according to France's interior ministry, against plans to push back the age of retirement from 62 to 64. Some 80,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris, with demonstrations in 200 more French cities. President Emmanuel Macron...
Poland says it might go rogue and send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval
Poland signaled last week that it wants to transfer Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it technically needs Germany to green light the move.
A major union in Germany says workers at Tesla's Berlin factory face unreasonable working hours and fear speaking out
A German union representing workers at Tesla's Berlin factory criticized the electric carmaker for "not doing enough to improve working conditions."
Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age
French workers angry over proposed changes to retirement rules are halting high-speed trains, disrupting electricity supplies and taking to the streets Thursday in a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency.French workers would have to work longer before receiving a pension under the new rules – with the nominal retirement age rising from 62 to 64. In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Macron’s government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.Unions argue the...
