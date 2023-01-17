Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Related
Heroux Hosts Tour of New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail After Announcing Closing Plan
The day after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, he hosted a media availability at the now-defunct ICE detention center in Dartmouth where he plans to relocate the Ash Street inmates.
newportthisweek.com
Newport’s Longest-Serving Employee Retires
After nearly 50 years with the city, Newport zoning officer Guy Weston retired on Jan. 13. His retirement comes after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and doctors told him to stop working. It was a blow to the long-time city employee, who did not think he would...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
independentri.com
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date
NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic
A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
nrinow.news
DeJesus resigns from role as finance director in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The woman who has led the town’s finance department for the past five years has resigned and will be moving on to a job with the state, but said this week that she plans to continue to help with town finances in a volunteer capacity.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
providencedailydose.com
Fane Tower Meeting — Wednesday
The public is being urged to attend a presentation from the Fane Organization this Wednesday before the 195 Commission meeting. Fane will present “a concept plan proposal . . . for the revised design of their Parcel 42 project.” From the Providence Preservation Society:. Fane Tower is back...
Lawsuit: Seekonk owes police chief $139K for terminating contract
Soon-to-be former Seekonk police chief David Isabella is suing the town for causing "irreparable harm" to his reputation by ousting him with little to no explanation.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
johnstonsunrise.net
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0