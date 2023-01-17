ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

newportthisweek.com

Newport’s Longest-Serving Employee Retires

After nearly 50 years with the city, Newport zoning officer Guy Weston retired on Jan. 13. His retirement comes after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August and doctors told him to stop working. It was a blow to the long-time city employee, who did not think he would...
NEWPORT, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
independentri.com

Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date

NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet may just say “no”

The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
ACUSHNET, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
providencedailydose.com

Fane Tower Meeting — Wednesday

The public is being urged to attend a presentation from the Fane Organization this Wednesday before the 195 Commission meeting. Fane will present “a concept plan proposal . . . for the revised design of their Parcel 42 project.” From the Providence Preservation Society:. Fane Tower is back...
johnstonsunrise.net

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
JOHNSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find

Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WAREHAM, MA
