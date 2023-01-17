Read full article on original website
Margaret “Peggy” Gunderson, 81, of Lake Park
Funeral services for 81-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Gunderson of Lake Park will be Monday, January 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park...
Well Known Area Resident Dave Nixon Passes at 83
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — One of the region’s most famous residents has passed away at the age of 83. Dave Nixon excelled in two careers. Former Spencer resident Jane Campbell worked with him in both. First: Nixon was a popular television anchor from the 1960s through the 90s.
Dan Alons, 98, of Sanborn
A memorial service for 98-year-old Dan Alons of Sanborn will be Saturday, January 21st, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone United Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be Friday from 6-7:30. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Charles Blankenship, 79, of Laurens
Memorial Services for 79-year-old Charles Blankenship will be Friday, January 20th at 11 AM at First Christian Church in Laurens. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Bradham-Jackson, 71, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life for 71-year-old Anne Bradham-Jackson of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 21st, at 12:30 p.m. at Good News Community Church in Okoboji. Visitation will be Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the...
Sheldon Fire Chief Names Assistants
Sheldon, IA (KICD – – Sheldon’s new fire chief has appointed his first and second assistants. Brad Hindt served as first assistant chief for four years under Denny Kruger and was promoted to Chief after Kruger retired from the department last year. 2nd Assistant Scott Meinecke accepted...
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Oscolea County
Melvin, IA (KICD) — The final county in the KICD Broadcast area has now had its first emerald ash borer confirmation. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s map shows certain pockets of Northwest Iowa to be the only area of the state to escape the infestation so far, but confirmed Thursday that the invasive species has now been found in Osceola, Woodbury, and Monona.
Clay Central Everly Realigns School Board Districts
Royal, IA (KICD)– The Clay Central Everly School board has altered the future board representation. Superintendent Kevin Wood says beginning with the next election, they’ll go from five individual districts to four director districts and one at-large position in an effort to attract more candidates. The board discussed...
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
Tigers Basketball Collects a Couple of Blowout Wins at Cherokee
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Girls and Boys traveled to Cherokee on Tuesday night for a Lakes Conference match up. In the Girls 67-36 win Jerra Merchant scored 24 points for the Tigers. Cherokee was led in scoring by Laney Wolfswinkel who had 12. Spencer only built on their 20-4 1st quarter advantage, cruising to a 9-1 record and a 3-1 conference mark.
Winter Trout Stocking At Scharnberg Pond Set For Saturday
Everly, IA (KICD)– The January trout release occurs this weekend at Scharnberg Park. Clay County Naturalist Bree Blom says it’s part of the Department of Natural Resources efforts to bring an uncommon fish to Northwest Iowa. Blom tells KICD News the County Conservation Board has decided to celebrate...
City of Spencer Conducting Overnight Snow Clean-Up Downtown
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Now that the snow has ended many communities will be starting their clean-up process after streets are fully plowed. That will be the case in Spencer’s Downtown Commercial District Thursday night as crews plan to remove the snow piles down the middle of roads and clean out street parking areas.
