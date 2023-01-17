Read full article on original website
Related
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Designed to Oppose Other Versions of the Story
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" may share a premise with other stories about a puppet come to life, but it subverts viewers' expectations.
Annie Awards: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ leads with 9 nominations
Not surprisingly, our five leading contenders for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars also top the Annie Awards nominations announced on January 17. Our predicted winner of that Oscar race, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” reaped a leading nine nominations here. “Turning Red” earned a luck seven, “Puss in Boot: The Last Wish” and “The Sea Beast” merited a half dozen mentions each and “Wendell & Wild” has three. All five number a nomination for Best Studio Animated Feature among their haul. The Best Independent Feature nominees are: “Charlotte,” “Inu-Oh,” “Little Nicholas,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and “My Father’s Dragon.” These...
Netflix Leads BAFTA Nominations With 21 Nods, A24 and Searchlight Follow With 14 Each
Netflix leads the distributor pack with 21 nominations at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, which were revealed on Thursday. The streamer scored 14 nods for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” three for “Pinocchio” and one each for “Blonde,” “The Swimmers,” “The Good Nurse” and “The Wonder.” Searchlight and A24 were not far behind with 14 nominations each. A24 has 10 nods for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and four for “The Whale,” while Searchlight has 10 for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” three for “Empire of Light” and one for “See How They Run.” Close behind Searchlight and A24 are Warner...
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories
One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
Bay News 9
Allison Williams, Riz Ahmed to announce Oscar nominations next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Allison Williams and actor/producer Riz Ahmed will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday. Williams is best known for her work in HBO's "Girls," but also appeared in "Get Out" and in the current sci-fi/horror film...
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Finally Here, But It’s Missing Three Original ‘That ’70s Show Stars
The long-awaited That 70s Show reboot TV series That 90s Show has been in the works for a while now. The news of this much-anticipated Netflix reboot series hit last year. And since then fans have been waiting eagerly for the premiere. The new show brings us back to the...
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works From Antoine Fuqua, Lionsgate
Michael Jackson is getting the biopic treatment. Lionsgate and director Antoine Fuqua are taking on the musician’s life in a film titled Michael, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Graham King, a seasoned hand at biopics with the Oscar-winning Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody under his belt, is producing along with John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. John Logan, who penned Gladiator and The Aviator, wrote the script.More from The Hollywood ReporterBruce Gowers, Director on Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Music Video and 'American Idol,' Dies at 82Lisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies...
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Sequel Is Hitting Netflix This Summer
Released on April 24, 2020, during the initial height of the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Extraction" was seen as a fun, high-octane action flick that, thanks to its distributor, Netflix, could be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of home while movie theaters were shut down. Even though...
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0