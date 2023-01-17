Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
Kokomo Police Arrest 2 For Multiple Drug Overdoses
KOKOMO, Ind. — Over the past weekend, Kokomo Police were responding to multiple drug overdoses and they’ve now announced arrests for two people they believe to be responsible. From January 13th to the 16th, police were investigating multiple drug overdoses with several deaths. Due to the investigation still...
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
Indianapolis man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man on the city's east side in 2021. Bruce McClinton admitted to shooting Norman Rogers. Police were patrolling an area near North Rural Street and 10th Street on July 21, 2021. The officer said they saw McClinton shoot Rogers as Rogers had his hands above his head.
Woman found shot in driver seat of vehicle dies on Indy's north side
One person is dead and at least one other has been injured after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side.
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison after shooting at repo worker
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison after he shot at a worker trying to repossess his car and assaulted a woman on the same day. The Southern District of Indiana’s branch of the United States Attorney’s Office announced Austin Majko, 33, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally […]
Court docs: argument over baby bottle results in shooting
Court documents indicate a domestic dispute involving a baby bottle happened shortly before a shooting Sunday evening.
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
Police chase of stabbing suspect ends in crash in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused in an early morning stabbing was the subject of a police chase that ended in a serious crash in Fountain Square Wednesday. Police say 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming stabbed a man at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Watergate Road, near West 34th Street and Moller Road.
Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets. The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was...
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
ISP, coroner investigating after man found dead on near I-65 near Franklin
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
Suspect accused in cross-country burglary spree arrested in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A million-dollar, cross-country crime spree ended in Marion County last month, authorities said. According to court documents, it started in California, where suspect Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia is alleged to have stolen, with several accomplices, $132,000 in merchandise from a Vallejo, California, store. Police said they drove off in a silver Dodge van with no license plates.
Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
Lafayette man charged with attempted murder
A homeless Lafayette man has been charged with attempted murder following a Jan. 10 stabbing in Centennial Park. Travion Barbee, 37, allegedly began hitting a woman who was at the park with her two children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. Her boyfriend, who was there playing basketball,...
IMPD: Man injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
