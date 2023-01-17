Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Deborah Ann Pittman
WAYCROSS — Mrs. Deborah Ann Pittman, 69, of Waycross died Friday evening, January 13, 2023, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. Mrs. Pittman was born in Pierce County to the late Joseph Robinson and Julia Elizabeth "Lizzie" Smith Robinson. Throughout her life, She made Waycross, Blackshear and Lyons, Ga. home.
Waycross Journal-Herald
F. Delvis Dial
MANOR — Mr. F. Delvis Dial, 83, died Sunday night, January 15, 2023, at his residence in Manor. He was born October 7, 1939, in Manor to the late Benjamin “Ben” Franklin Dial and Beulah Mae Booth Dial. Mr. Dial graduated as the Valedictorian from Manor High School where he played baseball, and he attended business school in Savannah. He served in the United States Army Reserve as sergeant from 1959 to 1965. Mr. Dial retired from General Box as office manager after 20 years of service. He was a devoted and faithful member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy where he served as the clerk and treasurer for 57 and one-half years, as the Men’s Sunday School teacher for many years, and where he sang tenor in the Dial Quartet.
Waycross Journal-Herald
UGA Visits
University of Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley visited Ware County to meet with head coach Jason Strickland Friday. The visit was part of head coach Kirby Smart’s plan to have nine assistants and himself visit 10 Georgia high schools apiece Friday, January 13, just four days after winning a second straight national title. The Bulldogs rolled to a 65-7 win Monday, January 9 over TCU in Inglewood, Cal., at SoFi Stadium.
Waycross Journal-Herald
MLK Jr. Parade
With the theme “Unity, Love, Service,” Patrick Simmons (right) presided over the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade through downtown Monday, January 15. A variety of businesses, groups, organizations and the Ware County High School Band paparticipated in the noon procession that began at the Headstart Headquarters and concluded in Pernell Roberts Memorial Park.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross man indicted for gun possession
SAVANNAH — A Waycross man was among nine defendants facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia were released Friday, January 13. Tyrique Marquez Mills, 25, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Waycross Journal-Herald
WCHS Hoops
EVANS — Ware County split a Region 1-AAAAA road doubleheader here Friday with Greenbrier. The MaxPreps 15th-ranked Lady Gators (13-4 overall, 3-1 region) recorded a third consecutive victory knocking off the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ninth-ranked and MaxPreps 11th-ranked Lady Wolfpack (13-6, 2-2) 60-52. Following the game, Greenbrier girls’ first-year coach...
News4Jax.com
