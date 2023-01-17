MANOR — Mr. F. Delvis Dial, 83, died Sunday night, January 15, 2023, at his residence in Manor. He was born October 7, 1939, in Manor to the late Benjamin “Ben” Franklin Dial and Beulah Mae Booth Dial. Mr. Dial graduated as the Valedictorian from Manor High School where he played baseball, and he attended business school in Savannah. He served in the United States Army Reserve as sergeant from 1959 to 1965. Mr. Dial retired from General Box as office manager after 20 years of service. He was a devoted and faithful member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy where he served as the clerk and treasurer for 57 and one-half years, as the Men’s Sunday School teacher for many years, and where he sang tenor in the Dial Quartet.

MANOR, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO