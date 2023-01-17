Read full article on original website
GAME DAY: Penn State at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) hosts Penn State (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are hoping to get senior forward Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. During his absence, UW has dropped games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play.
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Illinois on Thursday
Indiana basketball (11-6, 2-4) battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Iowa, Northwestern reschedule game that was postponed on Wednesday
Iowa and Northwestern have rescheduled their game that was called off on Wednesday because of COVID-19 cases within the Northwestern program. It’s now set for Jan. 31. The Tuesday night game will tip off at 8:38 p.m. CT, with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. Before the postponement, Northwestern...
Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 infections
Northwestern men's basketball team announced Tuesday that Wednesday's game against Iowa was postponed because of the university’s "COVID-19 health and safety protocols."
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more
Wisconsin-Northwestern pushed to later date because of COVID
Northwestern was slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. No makeup date was announced.
Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 18): Struggling Ohio State Falls at Nebraska For Fifth-Straight Loss
Ohio State has hit the skids lately, and the Buckeyes lost at Nebraska on Wednesday for its fifth-straight loss. Here is our game story, plus a preview of a busy Thursday night in our daily Big Ten roundup.
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid computer crime investigation
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired on Friday amid an investigation into alleged computer crimes. The school police department is investigating an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility from Dec. 21-23 and Weiss had been on leave from his position as the investigation continued.
Postponed Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Rescheduled
The Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball game that was supposed to be played Wednesday night has been rescheduled. The matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program. It will be made up on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET. BTN will broadcast the action from Carver-Hawkeye ...
Hoosiers Get Emphatic Road Win at Illinois Behind Jackson-Davis' 35-Point Night
Illinois chose not to double-team Trayce Jackson-Davis on Thursday night, and the senior made them pay. He scored 35 points and the Hoosiers got a huge road win with an 80-65 victory. Jackson-Davis made 15 of his 19 field-goal attempts and his 35 was a season-high.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota in Real Time
No. 3 Purdue basketball (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is on the road for a matchup with Minnesota (7-9, 1-5) on Thursday night at Williams Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Illinois in Real Time
Welcome to Champaign, where Indiana is set to tangle with Illinois in a critical Big Ten game on Thursday night. Here's our live blog, with news and views straight from press row.
