Wisconsin State

247Sports

GAME DAY: Penn State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) hosts Penn State (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are hoping to get senior forward Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. During his absence, UW has dropped games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play.
MADISON, WI
HoosiersNow

How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Illinois on Thursday

Indiana basketball (11-6, 2-4) battles the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa, Northwestern reschedule game that was postponed on Wednesday

Iowa and Northwestern have rescheduled their game that was called off on Wednesday because of COVID-19 cases within the Northwestern program. It’s now set for Jan. 31. The Tuesday night game will tip off at 8:38 p.m. CT, with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. Before the postponement, Northwestern...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

