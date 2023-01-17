Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Washington Examiner
DC Police Union criticizes criminal code overhaul and warns of 'exploding' crime rates
The D.C. Police Union criticized the City Council for overriding Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a massive overhaul to the district’s criminal code , arguing the bill’s implementation would lead to “exploding” crime rates. The D.C. City Council voted 12-1 on Tuesday to override Bowser’s...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law. Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law. The law, which the...
GREG GUTFELD: If you live in Washington, D.C., then you're screwed
Greg Gutfeld reacted to the District of Columbia City Council voting to push through revisions of the district's criminal code that will soften penalties on violent crimes on "Gutfeld!"
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
alxnow.com
Alexandria leaders watching marijuana retail legislation ‘grow’ with interest
Marijuana was legalized in 2021, but Alexandria is hoping 2023 is the year the state finally settles the weird issues around selling weed. Currently, it’s legal to possess small amounts of pot and grow them at home, but it’s still illegal to buy it commercially without a medical card.
WJLA
Fairfax County CA Steve Descano hit with ethics complaint after deleting text records
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An ethics complaint has been filed with the Virginia State Bar asking them to launch a formal inquiry into the “misconduct of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.”. Virginians for Safe Communities submitted the complaint after 7News’ story showed Descano is using a...
WTOP
US Capitol statue of Va. teenage civil rights pioneer being sculpted in Maryland
The bronze likeness of a civil rights pioneer — a Black Virginia teenager who helped desegregate schools seven decades ago — is being sculpted by an artist in Brentwood, Maryland. Barbara Rose Johns led a student strike in 1951 to protest conditions at Robert Russa Moton High School...
WJLA
AFL calls for investigation into Loudoun Co. schools for possible Title IX violations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — America First Legal Foundation (AFL) is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for possible Title IX violations. AFL sent a letter to the federal agency asking for an investigation regarding violations of Title IX of the...
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
WTOP
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. board of education selects new chair, vice chair
Amid ongoing allegations of strife among members of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, new leaders are gearing up to steer the Maryland school system. Judy Mickens-Murray has been chosen to serve as chair of the board, while Lolita E. Walker was selected to be vice chair. “I...
Loudoun public defender questions impact of change to prosecuting misdemeanor cases
LEESBURG, Va. — The top prosecutor of Loudoun County may want to shift away from handling some misdemeanor cases, but there are still questions of what the potential impact might look like. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj sent a memorandum to judges in late December that signaled a...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin rips Fairfax schools for merit scandal, warns of 'human rights violation'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) has reiterated his criticisms of Fairfax County Public Schools, calling the withholding of National Merit awards from Virginia students a possible "human rights violation." "This overarching effort for equal outcomes is hurting Virginia's children and their future," Youngkin said in a statement to the Washington Examiner....
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
WSET
Va. state lawmakers propose bill banning data centers near historic landmarks
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In the latest chapter of a fierce battle over possible new data centers in Prince William County, state lawmakers are stepping in with a bill that could have an impact on a major project if passed into law. Back in November, the Prince William County...
fox5dc.com
Youth overdose deaths increased by 120% in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County school officials joined elected, and public safety leaders Thursday for a news conference addressing the alarming rise of illegal opioid use — especially fentanyl — within the county’s youth. It’s "all hands on deck" for the county leaders as many of those...
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
ffxnow.com
Residential development is outpacing office growth in Tysons, county data shows
Tysons is making good progress on fulfilling Fairfax County’s goal of turning it into a place where people live as well as work, county staff say. Since the Tysons Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2010, the urban center has seen its population jump from 17,000 to 30,124 residents, according to data shared last week with the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s Tysons Committee.
