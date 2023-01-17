ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Youth overdose deaths increased by 120% in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County school officials joined elected, and public safety leaders Thursday for a news conference addressing the alarming rise of illegal opioid use — especially fentanyl — within the county’s youth. It’s "all hands on deck" for the county leaders as many of those...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Residential development is outpacing office growth in Tysons, county data shows

Tysons is making good progress on fulfilling Fairfax County’s goal of turning it into a place where people live as well as work, county staff say. Since the Tysons Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2010, the urban center has seen its population jump from 17,000 to 30,124 residents, according to data shared last week with the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s Tysons Committee.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

