Dearborn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police arrest 7 suspects who tried to steal trucks from Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI -- A brazen robbery attempt led to seven people being arrested Tuesday morning who are accused of trying to steal multiple vehicles from the Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the group of thieves made entry into the grounds of the plant located on Van Dyke near 17 Mile Road and tried to steal several Ram trucks.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial

A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern. Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.
DETROIT, MI

