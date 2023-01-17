Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Lock your car doors’: Shelby Township police issue car break-in alert
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Shelby Township Police Department has a critical message for drivers in the area. “We’ve had a ton of vehicle thefts, vehicles stolen, vehicle break-ins all throughout the township,” said Shelby Township police officer Carrie Bennett. “It’s not only in Shelby Township but all across Macomb County.”
fox2detroit.com
5 suspects accused of trying to steal Ram trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant face charges
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Five men are facing charges after authorities say they tried to steal Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant Tuesday. Police arrested seven suspects after they tried to steal around 10 trucks from the assembly plant parking lot at 7500...
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pittsfield Township police investigating unknown situation involving car with bullet holes
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police situation is unfolding Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a business plaza in Pittsfield Township near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. Pittsfield Township police on Thursday, Jan. 19, closed off part of a business plaza off Plaza Drive near Airport Boulevard, just...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
Detroit police release video of man wanted for Christmas Day murder as man, woman sat in pickup truck
Detroit police are asking for help finding a man caught on video just before shooting a man and woman as they sat in a pickup truck on Christmas Day.
Do you recognize this man?: Southfield police search for armed robbery suspect [PHOTOS]
Authorities are looking to the public to help them identify a young man who allegedly held up a local Sunoco gas station last September. In photos from surveillance footage, the robber is seen wearing gold rimmed sunglasses and holding a handgun.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found shot to death in parking lot near Ann Arbor, police investigating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pittsfield Township police said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. According to police, they confirmed a woman was found shot...
Detroit police asking for help identifying men involved in gas station shootout
Police are asking for help from the community identifying a pair of suspects involved in a shooting at a gas station in Detroit last weekend.
WILX-TV
Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
Police arrest 7 suspects who tried to steal trucks from Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI -- A brazen robbery attempt led to seven people being arrested Tuesday morning who are accused of trying to steal multiple vehicles from the Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the group of thieves made entry into the grounds of the plant located on Van Dyke near 17 Mile Road and tried to steal several Ram trucks.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns
DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said. The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday...
Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation
PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial
A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern. Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
