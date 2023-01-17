TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving towards sunrise. Low: 36. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to a few scattered showers. Low: 36. We're now 18 days into January, and at least so far, it ranks as the warmest January on record for many. And we chalked up yet another 50-something-degree day on Wednesday, in a January that has seen a rare cornucopia of mild days. Given the lack of cold, the lack of snow isn't that surprising, but that hasn't been just a January phenomenon, rather a winter-long one. The winter of 2022-23 is off to a Top 5 least snowy start on record, with no snow in the forecast through the end of this week. Now things "could" change next week, but until then, we have highs mired in the 40s through Saturday, with a round of steadier rain in our immediate future for Thursday. A mostly dry Friday and Saturday will follow, then a pair of systems bare watching next week, the first arriving later Sunday and the next come the middle of next week. There's still not a lot of cold air around, but there may be enough for parts of our area to get some snow instead of all rain, most likely the farther north you travel, and especially in the Poconos. It's a "thread the needle" situation where the storm track and strength has to be just right, and if it's not, then it's likely rain yet again with one or both systems. But just the "chance" that snow "could" factor in for "some" is a change from where we've been the rest of the month.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO