Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
A steadier rain for Thursday, then a chance for rain and maybe some snow for some Sunday
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving towards sunrise. Low: 36. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to a few scattered showers. Low: 36. We're now 18 days into January, and at least so far, it ranks as the warmest January on record for many. And we chalked up yet another 50-something-degree day on Wednesday, in a January that has seen a rare cornucopia of mild days. Given the lack of cold, the lack of snow isn't that surprising, but that hasn't been just a January phenomenon, rather a winter-long one. The winter of 2022-23 is off to a Top 5 least snowy start on record, with no snow in the forecast through the end of this week. Now things "could" change next week, but until then, we have highs mired in the 40s through Saturday, with a round of steadier rain in our immediate future for Thursday. A mostly dry Friday and Saturday will follow, then a pair of systems bare watching next week, the first arriving later Sunday and the next come the middle of next week. There's still not a lot of cold air around, but there may be enough for parts of our area to get some snow instead of all rain, most likely the farther north you travel, and especially in the Poconos. It's a "thread the needle" situation where the storm track and strength has to be just right, and if it's not, then it's likely rain yet again with one or both systems. But just the "chance" that snow "could" factor in for "some" is a change from where we've been the rest of the month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie seeks funding to upgrade traffic signals at busy intersections
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners is looking to a state grant to help upgrade traffic signals at certain busy township intersections. During their Thursday night meeting, commissioners approved a township request to apply for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Green Light-Go grant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall planners examine 55-plus community proposal
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55-and-over community Wednesday night at the township building. The proposal — featuring 116 carriage-style homes, a community center and parking on the Lazarus property — would be located on Rural Road. The applicant, WB Homes, indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 square feet and 1,700 square feet, and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned truck closes 222 for hours
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - An overturned truck closed Route 222 for hours during the Wednesday morning commute. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Schaeffer Road roundabout. Police said the driver was going a little too fast in the roundabout and the truck overturned. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities highlight unsolved case, 10 years after man found dead at home in Bucks
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - It's been 10 years since a killing in Bucks County. Police in Hilltown Township are now, once again, asking for the public's help in finally solving the crime. On Jan. 18, 2013, dozens of police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Swartley...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wields machete in road rage incident
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A man is facing charges after an apparent road rage incident in which police say he threatened people with a machete. It happened on Route 940 in Mount Pocono just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 31-year-old Matthew Eannuzzi got into an argument with another driver....
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pennsylvania home be unsealed next?
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pa. home be unsealed next?. A gag order remains in place preventing anyone involved from discussing the case, though we may learn more before the June preliminary hearing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Mexico Democrat reportedly targeted by failed GOP candidate responds to arrest
Solomon Peña, a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat, was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said. CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks to one of the victims Adriann Barboa.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman accused of killing parents in Montgomery County
ABINGTON TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday afternoon that a woman is under arrest, accused of killing her parents. Verity Beck, 49, faces first and third-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe she killed her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
Comments / 0