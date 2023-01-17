Read full article on original website
Related
‘She’s Having An Episode. Yelling and Crying and Pacing’: Ashley Judd’s Frantic Texts To Mom Naomi’s Therapist In The Minutes Before She Committed Suicide Released
The chilling details about the minutes before country superstar Naomi Judd's death have finally been uncovered. Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released Naomi's suicide police file — and RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaotic final moments leading up to the singer turning a gun on herself and committing suicide, with her daughter, actress Ashley Judd, sending frantic text messages to her mother's therapist begging for help.As this outlet reported, the 76-year-old country icon shot herself in the head at the family’s sprawling Tennessee compound on April 30, 2022, when Ashley was downstairs with Naomi's therapist.We now know the agonizing torture the...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Shari Dahmer, stepmother of notorious cannibal killer Jeffrey Dahmer, dead at 81
Shari Dahmer died in an Ohio nursing home on Friday evening at 81 years-old. She was married to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel Dahmer.
‘Do the next right thing’: Kirk Cameron commits to ‘fight for the minds of our children’
Kirk Cameron reflected on the trajectory of his career and said his goal is to do “the next right thing that God puts in front of me.”
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Voices: My sister was murdered and I am disgusted by what happened at the Golden Globes
As a kid who once upon another life wanted so much to be an actor someday, I valued award shows as being the pinnacle of achievement. When I moved to Los Angeles and made friends like Jason Kisvardy, who has since worked as production designer for successful movies such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, this stacked even more. Award shows are supposed to be filled with pride, joy, and praise for the entirety of the filmmaking process. As an adult who lost her sister to murder, film -- and in turn awards -- have changed in a horrifying way....
wegotthiscovered.com
An unimaginatively-titled and excruciatingly violent horror literally blows minds on streaming
If you were to discover that a movie called Game of Death was currently tearing it up on a major streaming service, we’d be entirely forgiving of any confusion that might arise from a scenario that’s unfolding as we speak. Is it the classic 1945 adventure A Game...
New York Post
Sundance review: Sweet classroom drama ‘Radical’ will leave you sobbing
PARK CITY, UTAH — The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off Thursday with the sublimely moving “Radical,” a Spanish-language gem about a real teacher’s impact on a poor Mexican border town. Yes, the professor-shaking-up-students shtick has been done many times before onscreen, from “Dead Poets Society” to “To Sir, with Love” and “Sister Act 2.” But two factors make “Radical” feel, well, radical: the story being driven by the unique culture of Mexico and the kids, all exceptional actors, being so devastatingly young. Sergio (Eugenio Derbez, who also played the inspiring music teacher in “CODA”) arrives in Matamoros, across the Rio Grande...
Collider
‘Skinamarink’ Mines Its Terror From Familiar Childhood Fears
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Skinamarink. Continue at your own risk. Kyle Edward Ball’s microbudget horror, Skinamarink, has translated its Tiktok virality to box-office success, having already made 60 times its budget in theaters since its release last weekend. Made on a shoestring budget of only $15,000 and filmed in the director’s childhood home, the film will be released on Shudder on February 2 after its incredibly successful theatrical run. Despite Ball’s minimalist approach, he conjures up major scares by evoking familiar, eerily nostalgic feelings of childhood terror. Set in 1995, the film follows two young children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), who wake up in the middle of the night to find that something strange is going on in their home.
Comments / 0