FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023RCNewsClinton, MD
Bay Net
Calvert County Volunteer Fire Rescue EMS Association Receives Memorial Fund Donation
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Calvert Elks #2620 presented officers from the Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue & EMS Association a check for their Memorial Fund in the amount of $8,133 from their recent golf tournament. We would like to thank them for their...
Bay Net
Hollywood VFD, Ladies Auxiliary Celebrate 66th Annual Installation Of Officers And Awards Banquet
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the HVFD Ladies Auxiliary installed their 2023 Executive & Line Officers, and recognized several members for their contributions over the past year. The HVFD Ladies Auxiliary presented the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Dept. with a check...
Bay Net
Edmond Alfred Epp, Jr.
On Friday, January 13, 2023, Edmond Alfred Epp, Jr, father, husband and farmer, passed away at the age of 75. Alfred was born on November 4, 1947 in LaPlata, MD to Edmond and Frances Epp of Gallant Green, MD. Alfred served the United States Postal Service over 40 years, delivering...
Crews from 3 departments called to fight fire in Fairfax
Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion prior to the fire, and two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the deck. There were several smoke alarms inside the home but it is not known if they were working at the time of the fire.
Bay Net
Cora Elva Crist
Cora Elva Crist (Lane) passed away on January 17, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles Sherman Crist, her parents Jennings and Maggie Lane, her son Charles (Chuck) Richard Crist, sisters Alice Kunk and Amanda Walker, and brother-in-law, Brooke Crist. She is survived by her sister-in-law...
Bay Net
CalvertHealth Names Melissa Hall New Chief Nursing Officer
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CalvertHealth is pleased to announce Melissa Hall, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs. Hall had more than 20 years experience as a bedside nurse and family nurse practitioner before transitioning to nurse informatics and healthcare administration.
Alert Issued For Wanted Stalker By Charles County Sheriff
A wanted fugitive with a checkered criminal history is on the loose in southern Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.
WJLA
Elrich, Alsobrooks hope to forge close relationship as Moore takes over as Md. governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Wes Moore prepares to be sworn in Wednesday, two prominent county executives are hoping to forge a great working relationship with Maryland's next governor. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says he and the new governor have many shared goals and objectives. Housing, childhood education,...
Bay Net
Schaefer Hired As Executive Director For The Resilience Authority Of Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service.
fox5dc.com
Carbon dioxide leak causes shut down on Charles County roadway
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A delivery truck leaking hazardous materials in Charles County, Maryland prompted an emergency response on Wednesday morning. According to Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS officials, the carbon dioxide leak started around 11:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lower Wharf Road in Indian Head. The...
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
wfmd.com
Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Leaves One Dead
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. Rockville, Md. (BW)- A single-vehicle accident in Rockville Tuesday afternoon has left one man dead. The crash ocurred around 3 p.m. in the area of W Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard in Montgomery County. Police say that the driver was...
fredericksburg.today
Scam reported in King George
A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Search For Fugitive Wayne Brooks Of Leonardtown
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, MD. Brooks has open warrants charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment. He also has an open...
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. – On January 16, 2023 at approximately 8:39 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Pegg Road in the area of Lexington Drive. Crews arrived and found a single motor vehicle overturned in the roadway with one injured. The...
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
Bay Net
Pet Of The Week – Darian
CALLAWAY, Md. – Darian is an alpha male who best as a lone wolf. He loves stick toys and catnip and plays like a younger man for sure!. For information please contact St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League at info@smawl.org.
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Bay Net
Neighborhood Enforcement Team Recovers Firearm, Large Quantity Of Narcotics In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 12 at 3:48 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road. Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded firearm and a large amount of Oxycodone...
