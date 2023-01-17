ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Edmond Alfred Epp, Jr.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, Edmond Alfred Epp, Jr, father, husband and farmer, passed away at the age of 75. Alfred was born on November 4, 1947 in LaPlata, MD to Edmond and Frances Epp of Gallant Green, MD. Alfred served the United States Postal Service over 40 years, delivering...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Cora Elva Crist

Cora Elva Crist (Lane) passed away on January 17, 2023. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles Sherman Crist, her parents Jennings and Maggie Lane, her son Charles (Chuck) Richard Crist, sisters Alice Kunk and Amanda Walker, and brother-in-law, Brooke Crist. She is survived by her sister-in-law...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

CalvertHealth Names Melissa Hall New Chief Nursing Officer

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CalvertHealth is pleased to announce Melissa Hall, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs. Hall had more than 20 years experience as a bedside nurse and family nurse practitioner before transitioning to nurse informatics and healthcare administration.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Wanted Stalker By Charles County Sheriff

A wanted fugitive with a checkered criminal history is on the loose in southern Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Thursday, Jan. 19 regarding Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Schaefer Hired As Executive Director For The Resilience Authority Of Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Carbon dioxide leak causes shut down on Charles County roadway

INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A delivery truck leaking hazardous materials in Charles County, Maryland prompted an emergency response on Wednesday morning. According to Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS officials, the carbon dioxide leak started around 11:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lower Wharf Road in Indian Head. The...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA
wfmd.com

Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Leaves One Dead

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. Rockville, Md. (BW)- A single-vehicle accident in Rockville Tuesday afternoon has left one man dead. The crash ocurred around 3 p.m. in the area of W Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard in Montgomery County. Police say that the driver was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Scam reported in King George

A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.
KING GEORGE, VA
Bay Net

One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. –  On January 16, 2023 at approximately 8:39 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Pegg Road in the area of Lexington Drive. Crews arrived and found a single motor vehicle overturned in the roadway with one injured. The...
GREAT MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Pet Of The Week – Darian

CALLAWAY, Md. – Darian is an alpha male who best as a lone wolf. He loves stick toys and catnip and plays like a younger man for sure!. For information please contact St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League at info@smawl.org.
CALLAWAY, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy