PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Jan. 18, 2023) – As an undergraduate psychology major at Canada’s prestigious McGill University, Temilola Salami, Ph.D., discovered the best way for her to study was by turning her lecture notes and class materials into presentations. She would consolidate everything into slides and deliver lectures to invisible audiences in her parent’s living room, dining room or kitchen. The practice made her a better student and helped launch her career speaking as a licensed clinical psychologist at conferences and workshops around the country. It also helped her create the inclusive educational experience she’s now using to train the next generation of mental health professionals as an associate professor of psychology at Prairie View A&M University.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO