ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

New generation of nurses take first step

By Alex Schley
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eMsv_0kHkZyBp00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Last week, 17 students from Haney Technical College’s nursing program took the stage and received their long-awaited certificates of graduation.

The students spent the past year getting classroom and first-hand experience alongside nurses at Gulf Coast State College and the staff at the Bay County Jail. Previous classes reported over 90 percent of students passed their board exam on their first try, Haney officials said. Many of them go on to work in the Bay County community.

“I’ve always had to work multiple jobs at a time, you know, two and three jobs at a time because of the pay, you know,” said Tiffine Briggs. “So I’m hoping that with going back to school and getting my LPN, that I can just work one job and have a normal life, you know, go to work, come home, spend time with the kids instead of going to work, and double here, going to work over there, trying to make ends meet.”

The program begins in September, for more information contact Haney Technical College at 850-767-5500 or on their website https://haney.edu/.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Niceville Elementary teacher among 30 nationwide for extraordinary educator award

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Jasmine Lane, a teacher at James E. Plew Elementary School in Niceville, is one of 30 educators nationwide to be awarded a Best-In-Practice recognition from the Curriculum Associated programs. Curriculum Associates specializes in I-Ready data analysis for mathematics and reading across the county. “I am honored to have been selected for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Head Start teacher’s positive energy is infectious

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The positive energy in Jackie Jackson’s Head Start classroom at Oscar Patterson Academy is contagious. Jackson is a big reason why. “I love their faces when they learn something new,” said Jackson. “That’s what gets me.” Jackson began teaching tiny humans at Early Education and Care’s Head Start Program about […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Support Franklin Co. libraries at a ‘Souper Celebration’

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Friends of Franklin County Libraries officials believe they have the perfect recipe for a fundraiser. Homemade soups and bread are the main attractions at their annual ‘Souper Celebration.’ Several local restaurants and community members are donating their favorite recipes. Lobster bisque and tortilla soup are two of many soups on […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Rachel Taylor. “I’m happy!” Rachel said. Rachel is in first grade at Callaway Elementary School and loves numbers. “Math because you can do pluses and minuses,” Rachel said. Her teacher, Mrs. Malori Johnson, said...
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County Education Association approves teacher contract

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County teachers will soon see pay raises. 99% of the Jackson County Education Association ratified the new contract and school board members approved the deal on Tuesday. Some of the highlights include a hike in the beginning teacher starting salary to just over $42,000. Teachers will receive salary increases […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Robin Mercer. Honored by the nomination from her students, Ms. Mercer said it came as a surprise. “It makes me feel very blessed that they think of me in that way,” said Mercer. Ms. Mercer is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BDS officials discuss graduation rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – 2023 high school seniors’ graduation day is just around the corner, and the Bay District Schools graduating Seniors has been steadily rising. Bay District leaders said the current crop of seniors had not had a full, normal year of school since sixth grade. This group of Bay County students weathered […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Sports Complex is close to opening

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials said they will be ready to welcome residents to their sports complex in less than two months. The first phase of the sports complex is almost finished after Hurricane Michael damaged the ball fields previously there. The City of Lynn Haven finally turned on the lights […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

GCSC holds forum for president search

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Doctor John Holdnak retired last spring, the Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees appointed Doctor Cheryl Flax-Hyman to act as the interim president.  “A lot of people think it should have been started way earlier,” Gulf Coast State College faculty senate president Doctor Jessica Edwards said. “We know […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt Ducky the Dog Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl. Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home. As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

How to help support the Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach needs the community’s support this weekend. Their yearly fundraiser is what helps keeps doors open and exhibits rotating. The museum is Bay County’s only military diving museum. On Saturday they’ll be holding a Dinner at the Park event at […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local organization shares knowledge on importance of MLK Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is one of several organizations that set up a booth at the 35th Annual A-Cure MLK Day festival at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven. They’re the largest majority-black sorority in the nation. One of the 350,000 members, Darnita Rivers, said they had an important […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Gulf Co. woman stands guard for kids

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Before the sun even comes up, Mindie Fambro is starting her workday at Port St. Joe Elementary. She’s standing by ready to make sure traffic keeps flowing and kids make it to campus safely. “She’s always here,” said Principal Jessica Brock. “I can’t recall a day where she hasn’t […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy