New generation of nurses take first step

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Last week, 17 students from Haney Technical College’s nursing program took the stage and received their long-awaited certificates of graduation.

The students spent the past year getting classroom and first-hand experience alongside nurses at Gulf Coast State College and the staff at the Bay County Jail. Previous classes reported over 90 percent of students passed their board exam on their first try, Haney officials said. Many of them go on to work in the Bay County community.

“I’ve always had to work multiple jobs at a time, you know, two and three jobs at a time because of the pay, you know,” said Tiffine Briggs. “So I’m hoping that with going back to school and getting my LPN, that I can just work one job and have a normal life, you know, go to work, come home, spend time with the kids instead of going to work, and double here, going to work over there, trying to make ends meet.”

The program begins in September, for more information contact Haney Technical College at 850-767-5500 or on their website https://haney.edu/.

