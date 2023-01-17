Read full article on original website
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Colombia's vice president says she was targeted with roadside bomb
Francia Marquez says her security team found more than 15 pounds of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home in what she describes as an assassination attempt.
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
House Democrats urge Biden to kick Bolsonaro out of country amid election unrest in Brazil
House Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week as his supporters attacked the nation's capital.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
An American attorney found dead in Mexico was 'the victim of a brutal crime,' his family claims
An American public defender who died this month while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico "was the victim of a brutal crime," his family said, noting a coroner's liaison told them the case was sent to a local prosecutor "to conduct a possible homicide investigation."
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated as part of inquiry into January 8 riot
Brazil’s supreme court has ordered that the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, be included in an investigation of the 8 January riots in Brasilia.On Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved a request from the prosecutor-general and said that Mr Bolsonaro will be investigated as part of an inquiry into the alleged attempt to topple the country’s new government.The prosecutor-general’s office cited a video Mr Bolsonaro posted on his Facebook two days after the riot of 8 January. The video purportedly claimed that president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — who defeated Mr Bolsonaro in the October election — wasn’t voted...
As more unrest looms, Peru leader calls for 'calm'
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Tuesday called on protesters descending on Lima to demand her resignation to gather "peacefully and calmly." "I call on them to take Lima, yes, but peacefully and calmly.
Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after being treated for abdominal pains linked to 2018 stabbing
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from a Central Florida hospital after he was treated for abdominal pains linked to a 2018 stabbing.
Mexico’s Maya Train will need over 6,500 permanent officers to guard tracks
MEXICO CITY — The environmental and financial costs of Mexico’s Maya Train tourism project are already massive, but authorities revealed another, unexpected cost of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s pet project on Tuesday. The Defense Department said the project will require over 6,500 soldiers and...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu, Modi Vow to Advance Israel-India Ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who vowed to advance bilateral ties between the Jewish state and the world’s most populous democracy. “Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win...
Turkey's opposition to announce presidential candidate in February: party official
ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's six-party opposition alliance is set to announce in February their presidential candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule in elections set for May, an opposition party official said on Friday.
Brazil charges 39 with staging coup after storming of government buildings
The office of Brazil’s prosecutor-general has presented its first charges against some of the thousands of people who authorities say stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former president Jair Bolsonaro’s loss in the October election. The prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat antidemocratic acts...
